Friday, December 6, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Delhi Schools To Reopen For Physical Classes Following SC’s Easing Of Pollution Restrictions

Delhi schools are set to resume physical classes as the Supreme Court eases anti-pollution restrictions. The decision follows a relaxation in GRAP measures, allowing students to return to classrooms despite ongoing pollution concerns.

After a significant ruling by the Supreme Court, Delhi’s schools are set to resume physical classes with immediate effect. The Supreme Court eased the stringent anti-pollution measures in the national capital, paving the way for the Delhi government to lift restrictions on educational institutions. The Supreme Court’s order allowed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to activate the Graded Response Action Plan-II (GRAP) restrictions, shifting from Stage 4 to Stage 2, which imposes fewer curbs on activities.

This decision comes after weeks of online classes and restrictions that kept students away from their classrooms due to severe air pollution. On November 18, classes for grade 10 and 12 students were moved online, but with the easing of pollution measures, both government and private schools are now authorized to conduct physical classes again.

According to the Delhi government’s official order, all schools—private and public—are cleared to resume in-person classes. The relaxation of Stage 4 restrictions, which had been in place to curb the city’s alarming air quality levels, has significantly reduced pollution-related measures. However, the government is still enforcing Stage 2 measures, including a ban on the use of coal and firewood in eateries, hotels, and industries, including commercial establishments.

In line with the Supreme Court’s ruling, there could also be a reconsideration of other bans in the city. The restrictions on truck entry and construction projects may be lifted soon, depending on air quality readings. Despite these relaxations, stringent measures will be reinstated if the AQI crosses the 350 mark. If the air quality reaches dangerously high levels (over 400), the government may bring back Stage 3 and Stage 4 restrictions to protect public health.

Delhi residents have been breathing a sigh of relief as air quality has improved in recent days, with the AQI levels remaining below 300. If the city can maintain its current pollution levels, the government may take further steps to normalize daily activities while prioritizing public health.

ALSO READ: Farmers Protest: Security Tightened At Delhi-Haryana Border Ahead Of Foot March Of Despite Prohibitory Orders

delhi air pollution Delhi Schools Supreme Court

