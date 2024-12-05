Justice Manmohan Takes Oath As The Supreme Court Judge

Justice Manmohan, who previously served as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, was formally sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court on Thursday. The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna during an official ceremony, marking a key moment in his impressive judicial career. With his […]

Justice Manmohan, who previously served as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, was formally sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna during an official ceremony, marking a key moment in his impressive judicial career.

With his appointment, the Supreme Court’s total number of judges rises to 32, just under the maximum sanctioned strength of 34. This elevation follows a recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium on November 28, 2024, which proposed his name for the role.

The Collegium, chaired by CJI Khanna, and including Justices B.R. Gavai, Surya Kant, Hrishikesh Roy, and Abhay S. Oka, emphasized the need for more representation from the Delhi High Court. Their resolution noted that only one judge from the Delhi High Court currently serves on the Supreme Court, which made Justice Manmohan’s appointment a necessary and well-considered choice.

Educational and Professional Journey

Born in Delhi on December 17, 1962, Justice Manmohan began his education at Modern School, Barakhamba Road. He then completed his undergraduate degree in History from Hindu College, University of Delhi, before pursuing his LL.B. at the Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi, in 1987.

After completing his studies, Justice Manmohan began practicing law, handling cases in areas such as civil, criminal, constitutional, taxation, arbitration, trademarks, and service law. He was appointed a senior advocate by the Delhi High Court in January 2003, in recognition of his legal expertise.

Justice Manmohan also served as a senior panel advocate for the Government of India in both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. His judicial career began in 2008 with his appointment as an additional judge at the Delhi High Court, and he was confirmed as a permanent judge in December 2009.

Impact of His Appointment

Justice Manmohan’s elevation to the Supreme Court is a significant development for the judiciary. His extensive experience and legal knowledge will bring valuable insight to the Court, particularly in addressing the growing caseload. The appointment also enhances the Court’s representation from the Delhi High Court, which has been underrepresented.

This appointment reflects the Supreme Court’s commitment to ensuring that its bench includes judges with diverse legal backgrounds and expertise. As Justice Manmohan takes on his new role, he is expected to make meaningful contributions to upholding justice and fairness in the country’s legal system.