Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Justice Manmohan Takes Oath As The Supreme Court Judge

Justice Manmohan, who previously served as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, was formally sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court on Thursday. The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna during an official ceremony, marking a key moment in his impressive judicial career. With his […]

Justice Manmohan Takes Oath As The Supreme Court Judge

Justice Manmohan, who previously served as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, was formally sworn in as a judge of the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna during an official ceremony, marking a key moment in his impressive judicial career.

With his appointment, the Supreme Court’s total number of judges rises to 32, just under the maximum sanctioned strength of 34. This elevation follows a recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium on November 28, 2024, which proposed his name for the role.

The Collegium, chaired by CJI Khanna, and including Justices B.R. Gavai, Surya Kant, Hrishikesh Roy, and Abhay S. Oka, emphasized the need for more representation from the Delhi High Court. Their resolution noted that only one judge from the Delhi High Court currently serves on the Supreme Court, which made Justice Manmohan’s appointment a necessary and well-considered choice.

Educational and Professional Journey

Born in Delhi on December 17, 1962, Justice Manmohan began his education at Modern School, Barakhamba Road. He then completed his undergraduate degree in History from Hindu College, University of Delhi, before pursuing his LL.B. at the Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi, in 1987.

After completing his studies, Justice Manmohan began practicing law, handling cases in areas such as civil, criminal, constitutional, taxation, arbitration, trademarks, and service law. He was appointed a senior advocate by the Delhi High Court in January 2003, in recognition of his legal expertise.

Justice Manmohan also served as a senior panel advocate for the Government of India in both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. His judicial career began in 2008 with his appointment as an additional judge at the Delhi High Court, and he was confirmed as a permanent judge in December 2009.

Impact of His Appointment

Justice Manmohan’s elevation to the Supreme Court is a significant development for the judiciary. His extensive experience and legal knowledge will bring valuable insight to the Court, particularly in addressing the growing caseload. The appointment also enhances the Court’s representation from the Delhi High Court, which has been underrepresented.

This appointment reflects the Supreme Court’s commitment to ensuring that its bench includes judges with diverse legal backgrounds and expertise. As Justice Manmohan takes on his new role, he is expected to make meaningful contributions to upholding justice and fairness in the country’s legal system.

Filed under

Chief Justice Of India Delhi High Court Justice Manmohan Supreme Court Judge supreme court of india

Advertisement

Also Read

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, And Sonu Nigam Lead Star-Studded Lineup

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, And Sonu Nigam Lead Star-Studded Lineup

Trump’s ‘DOGE’ Initiative: Can Musk And Ramaswamy Really Slash Government Costs?

Trump’s ‘DOGE’ Initiative: Can Musk And Ramaswamy Really Slash Government Costs?

Putin’s Relative Accidentally Reveals 48,000 Russian Soldiers Missing In Action In Ukraine

Putin’s Relative Accidentally Reveals 48,000 Russian Soldiers Missing In Action In Ukraine

Mahakumbh Mela: From Record-Breaking Gatherings To Celestial Connection, Here Are Some Interesting Facts

Mahakumbh Mela: From Record-Breaking Gatherings To Celestial Connection, Here Are Some Interesting Facts

Preparations Underway for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj

Preparations Underway for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj

Entertainment

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected Sukumar’s BLOCKBUSTER

Allu Arjun Was NOT The First Choice For Pushpa Until This Big Tamil Superstar Rejected

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Bob Dylan Praises Timothee Chalamet Ahead of Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ Release

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real Reason

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Won’t Be Returning To The UK; Here Is The Real

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Tragic Death Of A Woman In A Stampede In Hyderabad

Pushpa 2 The Rule: Tragic Death Of A Woman In A Stampede In Hyderabad

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

Who Is Paapa Essiedu? 34-Year-Old British Actor Might Play Snape In The Harry Potter Series

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox