Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Delhi Smoke Show: AQI Turns ‘Very Poor’, Diwali Onset Will Result In Its Surge

Delhi’s air quality showed a modest improvement on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) lowering to 274 from Monday’s 307, which had fallen in the ‘Very Poor’ range. Despite this slight dip, the air quality in the national capital remains categorized as ‘Poor,’ posing potential health concerns for residents, particularly ahead of the upcoming Diwali celebrations.

The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) observed a shift from recent high pollution levels that pushed the AQI beyond the ‘Severe’ threshold in many areas over the past weekend. Still, visuals across Delhi show a dense layer of smog covering the city, reducing visibility and raising concerns about respiratory health due to the presence of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the air.

Experts have warned that the air quality could worsen in the coming days due to seasonal factors like slowed wind speeds and agricultural stubble burning in neighboring states. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI levels in the ‘Poor’ category can cause respiratory discomfort with extended exposure, while ‘Very Poor’ levels are likely to lead to respiratory illnesses among vulnerable groups.

Neighborhood-Specific Readings Show Continued Concerns

AQI levels around Lodhi Road were recorded at 255, and areas near ITO saw readings of 261, both under the ‘Poor’ category. Meanwhile, regions like Anand Vihar experienced AQI levels soaring to 405 on Sunday, falling within the ‘Severe’ category, while Bawana saw readings near ‘Very Poor’ at 398, highlighting localized pollution challenges in some of Delhi’s densest neighborhoods.

Public Advisory Issued as Health Risks Increase

In response to rising air pollution concerns, the Central Government issued an advisory urging residents to monitor air quality before venturing outdoors. The advisory particularly recommends that vulnerable populations—including elderly individuals, pregnant women, and those with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions—minimize outdoor activities such as exercise and limit time spent in congested areas.

The worsening air quality and the predicted post-Diwali surge in pollution underline an urgent call to action for authorities and residents alike to minimize pollutant sources. For now, Delhiites are advised to follow preventive measures to safeguard their health as the city grapples with deteriorating air quality.

Delhi AQI Delhi pollution update Delhi smoke show
