An anonymous tech enthusiast who sparked attention by purchasing the JioHotstar domain has released a heartfelt update, thanking supporters worldwide for their help and addressing the complexities of his legal situation. On the JioHotstar website, the techie conveyed gratitude to legal professionals across continents who offered pro bono assistance.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the lawyers who generously offered their time and guidance pro bono,” they wrote. From top Indian courts to legal experts in Cambridge, London, California, Texas, and even Berlin, the global support has left them both astonished and thankful.

Despite legal support, family worries have influenced the techie’s decision-making. They shared that the viral nature of the news has caused considerable stress to their parents. “My parents read the news, and they are worried, actually super, super worried. Itna bhi viral nhi hona tha yaar,” they remarked, indicating that while they might manage a legal fight, parental concerns add another layer of difficulty.

As legal advice poured in, the techie explained that holding the domain doesn’t violate any laws. “Acquiring a domain is like an asset, and there is nothing illegal in buying something in hope that its price will appreciate,” they asserted, adding that they neither intend to impersonate Reliance nor make any profit by misleading visitors. They emphasized their legal right to retain ownership without necessarily using the site for commercial purposes.

The techie, acknowledging the complexities of a legal battle against a corporate giant, admitted to limited resources for such an endeavor. They stated, “If I get a legal notice, I will have to comply. Chances are they might not even pay a single penny for this, but I hope they look at it from a compassionate side and offer a respectable sum for it.” They even mused humorously about the possibility of receiving a small sum in time for Diwali.

The techie addressed misconceptions about being a “super smart hacker,” clarifying that their intention was never malicious but rather a hopeful bid for a better future. In a candid tone, they wrote, “Pretty disheartening but hota hai; hopefully another opportunity will strike soon to go to Cambridge (without so much legal drama).”

They went on to offer the domain for sale on Namecheap.com, suggesting that others with legal resources, or those in countries where Jio isn’t trademarked, could acquire it. In signing off, they emphasized, “I had no malicious intent, just the hope for a better future.”

