Delhi Wakes Up In ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality After Diwali, Firecracker Ban Widely Ignored

Delhi’s air quality plummeted to hazardous levels on Diwali night, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 900 in certain areas, despite a citywide ban on firecrackers. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) attributed this severe pollution to widespread defiance of the firecracker ban, seasonal stubble burning, and unfavorable weather conditions. The sharp spike in AQI levels poses significant health risks to residents, particularly for those with respiratory issues.

Critical Pollution Hotspots Identified

The DPCC identified key areas including Anand Vihar, Wazirpur, and Vivek Vihar as pollution hotspots where AQI levels reached critical levels far above safe limits. The dangerous concentration of fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) in these areas presents serious health risks to Delhi’s residents, exacerbating respiratory and cardiovascular issues.

Persistent Diwali Pollution Trends

Delhi’s Diwali-related pollution has remained a consistent concern. Historical data shows AQI levels typically surge during Diwali, despite regulatory measures. This year’s AQI on Diwali night climbed to 330 from 218 last year, marking a troubling upward trend. Delhi’s air quality consistently suffers each Diwali, as regulations struggle to curb the intense pollution spike linked to the festival.

Defiance of the Firecracker Ban

Despite intensified efforts by the Delhi government, including deploying over 377 enforcement teams, widespread violations of the firecracker ban were reported. Many residents openly defied the restriction, leading to enforcement actions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). However, compliance remains a persistent challenge as celebratory firecracker usage continues unabated.

Pollution Impact Spreads to NCR

The air quality impact extended beyond Delhi, affecting neighboring NCR cities like Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, though less severely. A combination of firecracker smoke from Delhi and stubble burning in neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana contributed to elevated pollution levels across the NCR region, impacting air quality and public health.

Anticipated Pollution Rise in November

The DPCC warns that pollution is expected to spike further in early November due to an increase in stubble burning, adding to the already strained air quality. Environmental groups and experts are advocating for stronger policies and increased public awareness to address this recurring issue. As Delhi and its surrounding regions brace for worsening air quality, urgent steps are needed to mitigate health impacts and improve compliance with pollution control regulations.

