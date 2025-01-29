BJP : AAP : CONG Manifesto War: Who Made What Promises?

The competition for Delhi is heating up as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress go all out to secure voter support ahead of the February 5 election.

The competition for Delhi is heating up as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress go all out to secure voter support ahead of the February 5 election. Although the results won’t be known until February 8, each party has unveiled its manifesto, outlining their promises in exchange for control of the capital.

While all three parties highlight welfare initiatives such as free electricity, cash transfers for women, and healthcare benefits, they differ in the specifics of their proposals. To aid you in making an informed decision when you vote on February 5, here’s a detailed comparison of their promises.

BJP : AAP : CONG

The BJP, which has not been in power in Delhi for 27 years, is determined to regain control from AAP, which has governed the capital since 2015.

In the previous Assembly elections of 2015 and 2020, the BJP won just three and eight seats, respectively, while AAP secured overwhelming victories with 67 and 62 seats.

Meanwhile, Congress failed to win any seats in both elections, with its vote share plummeting from 40.3% in 2008 (when it secured 43 seats) to just 4.3% in 2020.

DO MANIFESTOS TRANSLATE INTO VOTES?

AAP: Its manifesto, titled ‘Kejriwal ki guarantee,’ lists 15 key promises, such as job creation, cash transfers for women, free healthcare for senior citizens, and others. AAP also pledges 24/7 access to clean drinking water, Yamuna river cleaning, and fully funded scholarships for Dalit students studying abroad. Additionally, the party plans to provide free bus and metro travel for students and develop world-class roads.

AAP: Its manifesto, titled 'Kejriwal ki guarantee,' lists 15 key promises, such as job creation, cash transfers for women, free healthcare for senior citizens, and others. AAP also pledges 24/7 access to clean drinking water, Yamuna river cleaning, and fully funded scholarships for Dalit students studying abroad. Additionally, the party plans to provide free bus and metro travel for students and develop world-class roads.

Congress: Matching the BJP's cash transfer for women, Congress promises Rs 2,500 per month through the 'Pyari Didi Yojana.' The party also pledges up to 300 units of free electricity, surpassing the AAP and BJP plans. For healthcare, Congress promises Rs 25 lakh health insurance for all residents under the Jeevan Raksha Yojana. Additionally, it proposes subsidized LPG cylinders at Rs 500, similar to the BJP's offer.

FREE Electricity

AAP promises free electricity up to 200 units with a 50% subsidy on usage beyond that, as well as separate meters for tenants.

BJP continues the existing AAP scheme of 200 units of free electricity, while Congress goes further by offering up to 300 units.

CASH TRANSFERS TO WOMEN

AAP introduces the ‘Mahila Samman Yojana,’ offering Rs 2,100 per month to women. AAP leader Kejriwal previously announced that the monthly assistance would increase from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,100 after the elections.

BJP’s Mahila Samridhi Yojana promises Rs 2,500 per month for women from low-income households, along with Rs 21,000 for pregnant women. Congress also promises Rs 2,500 per month under the ‘Pyari Didi Yojana.’

HEALTHCARE AND PENSIONS

AAP offers free healthcare for senior citizens through the ‘Sanjeevani Yojana’ and pension benefits ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500. The AAP pension plan provides Rs 2,000 per month for those aged 60-69 and Rs 2,500 for those 70 and older, as well as SC/ST and minority beneficiaries aged 60-69.

BJP proposes Rs 10 lakh health insurance for senior citizens through ‘Ayushman Bharat’ and increases pension payouts to Rs 2,500-3,000 for seniors. Congress pledges Rs 25 lakh health insurance for all residents but has not specified pension plans.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

AAP prioritizes public transport with free bus rides for women, free metro travel for male students, and a 50% discount for all students on metro fares. BJP retains free bus rides for women but does not introduce additional transport initiatives. Congress makes no promises regarding transport.

PROMISES FOR STUDENTS

AAP introduces the Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship Yojana for Dalit students aspiring to study abroad. The scholarship will cover tuition, travel, and accommodation costs.

BJP promises Rs 1,000 per month for SC students in ITIs and polytechnics, along with Rs 15,000 for students preparing for the UPSC and state civil service exams. It also pledges free education from Kindergarten to Postgraduate levels for economically disadvantaged students if it wins.

Congress launches the ‘Yuva Udaan Yojana,’ which promises a monthly stipend of Rs 8,500 to educated unemployed youth for one year.

PROMISES FOR AUTO/TAXI DRIVERS

AAP promises Rs 10 lakh life insurance, Rs 5 lakh accident insurance, and Rs 1 lakh for auto-rickshaw drivers’ daughters’ weddings. BJP offers the same Rs 10 lakh life insurance and Rs 5 lakh accident cover for drivers. Congress focuses on registering auto-rickshaws and providing permits to eliminate black-marketing, benefiting over 4 lakh people.

PROMISES FOR CLEAN YAMUNA

AAP pledges to clean the Yamuna river, while BJP aims to complete the cleanup in three years. Congress promises to build a dedicated Chhath Ghat as part of its environmental agenda.

AAP offers financial support for domestic workers, including insurance and paid maternity leave. BJP proposes nutrition kits for pregnant women, subsidized meals for the poor, and expanded benefits under the PM SVANidhi Scheme. Congress plans to introduce a free ration scheme, subsidized LPG cylinders, and a stipend for educated but unemployed youth for up to a year.

