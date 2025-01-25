Home
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Delhi Elections: BJP Promises ₹10 Lakh Insurance Cover for Gig Workers – Who Are They?

The BJP’s final manifesto for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections aims to reshape the national capital with promises of welfare for gig workers, urban renewal, and employment generation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the ambitious proposals, spotlighting ₹10 lakh insurance for gig workers and key initiatives for Delhi’s development.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the ambitious proposals, spotlighting ₹10 lakh insurance for gig workers.


Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the third and final installment of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections on January 25. The document outlines ambitious proposals aimed at addressing critical issues such as gig workers’ welfare, urban development, and employment generation in the national capital.

Gig Workers to Receive ₹10 Lakh Health Insurance

Among its key promises, the BJP announced the establishment of a welfare board for gig workers, which will include provisions for ₹10 lakh in health insurance and ₹5 lakh in accidental insurance. These measures are designed to provide social security to individuals engaged in temporary or flexible jobs, often referred to as gig workers.

“Arvind Kejriwal is running a government in Delhi which does not fulfill its promises, and then again, he comes forward with a heap of lies and an innocent face. In my political career, I have never seen such a liar. I have no problem with using such harsh words because I am convinced,” Shah remarked, taking a sharp dig at the current Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Employment, Urban Development, and Sealed Shops

The BJP has pledged to fill 50,000 government job vacancies transparently and create 20 lakh self-employment opportunities. In a move aimed at revitalizing Delhi’s economy, the party also promised to re-open 13,000 shops sealed during the AAP’s tenure.

For urban development, Shah announced plans to grant full ownership rights to residents of 1,700 unauthorized colonies, allowing them to buy, sell, and construct properties. Additionally, all refugees from Pakistan living in leasehold colonies would be granted property ownership.

The manifesto also promises the conversion of 13,000 buses into electric vehicles (e-buses) and the complete abolition of manual scavenging in Delhi.

The BJP aims to clean the Yamuna river within three years and develop a riverfront modeled after the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat. The initiative aligns with the party’s broader vision of urban renewal and sustainable development.

Gig Economy: A Growing Workforce

India’s gig economy, valued at approximately USD 20 billion, is expanding at an annual rate of 17% and is expected to reach 23.5 million workers by 2029-30, according to the NITI Aayog’s 2022 report, India’s Booming Gig and Platform Economy.

Gig workers are classified into two groups: platform workers, who connect with customers via online platforms like Uber and Amazon, and non-platform workers, who engage in temporary, technology-independent jobs like construction and daily labor.

The gig workforce is projected to form 6.7% of India’s non-agricultural workforce by 2030, driven by companies such as Zomato, Swiggy, Ola, and Uber. Freelance platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, and Freelancer are also creating global opportunities for Indian professionals.

BJP’s Earlier Promises

The BJP’s manifesto has been released in three parts, each unveiling targeted measures:

  • Part One (January 17): Promised ₹2,500 monthly assistance for women under the Mahila Samridhi Scheme, ₹500 LPG subsidies, one free LPG cylinder during Holi and Diwali, and ₹21,000 for pregnant women.
  • Part Two (January 21): Announced ₹15,000 financial aid for students preparing for UPSC and state civil service exams, along with free education “from KG to PG” for needy students.

The final part of the manifesto also includes scholarship benefits for the children of gig workers.

The BJP has been out of power in Delhi for 27 years, with the Aam Aadmi Party securing landslide victories in 2015 and 2020. The Congress ruled Delhi from 1998 to 2013. In the last two assembly elections, the BJP secured only single-digit seats.

Filed under

DELHI ELECTIONS gig workers

