Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Delhi Elections: EC Approves AAP Candidate Awadh Ojha’s Voter ID Transfer To Delhi, Confirms Kejriwal

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved the transfer of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Awadh Ojha’s voter ID from Greater Noida to Delhi, enabling him to file his nomination for the Patparganj constituency.

Delhi Elections: EC Approves AAP Candidate Awadh Ojha’s Voter ID Transfer To Delhi, Confirms Kejriwal

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved the transfer of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Awadh Ojha’s voter ID from Greater Noida to Delhi, enabling him to file his nomination for the Patparganj constituency. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal announced the development on Monday, attributing the approval to the party’s persistent efforts to address alleged irregularities in the electoral process. Kejriwal had earlier accused authorities of unlawfully advancing the voter ID transfer deadline to debar Ojha from contesting. Following a delegation’s meeting with ECI officials, the commission assured action and enabled Ojha’s nomination filing.

Kejriwal expressed gratitude towards the ECI for its prompt response, stating, “The good news is that Awadh Ojha’s vote will be shifted. The commission has issued an order to transfer his vote. He will be able to file the nomination.”

Allegations of Electoral Misconduct Amid Delhi Assembly Polls

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, political tensions between AAP and the BJP have escalated, with both parties trading accusations. Kejriwal alleged large-scale electoral misconduct, including the distribution of cash, jackets, and other items such as bed sheets and shoes to influence voters in the New Delhi constituency. He also accused the district magistrate (DM) of failing to address these violations, calling for their suspension and stricter monitoring of the electoral process.

However, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva dismissed these claims, criticizing AAP’s delayed voter ID transfer request for Ojha. He accused Kejriwal of “maligning” poll authorities out of desperation, claiming, “Kejriwal is himself facing a massive defeat in the New Delhi assembly constituency.”

Election Authorities and ECI Respond to Allegations

The New Delhi District Election Officer (DEO) refuted AAP’s claims of electoral misconduct, citing a lack of credible evidence to substantiate accusations of item distribution. “The allegations regarding distribution of items such as bed sheets, shoes, spectacles, and jackets lack specificity. No pictorial proof or witness testimony has been provided,” the DEO said. The officer emphasized that applications for changes to the electoral roll are scrutinized under strict norms, and police complaints are filed when violations are detected.

The DEO also highlighted the active monitoring efforts of the Flying Squad Team and urged citizens to report violations via the cVigil app. Meanwhile, the ECI assured AAP of necessary action against the New Delhi DM and reiterated its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the election process.

With assembly polls just weeks away, the political battle between AAP and BJP continues to intensify, setting the stage for a high-stakes election in Delhi.

Filed under

DELHI ELECTIONS Delhi Elections 2025

