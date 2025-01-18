Free Electricity And Water To The Renters In Delhi: Announces Arvind Kejriwal

Home
Saturday, January 18, 2025
In the latest development, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal made an announcement for renters in Delhi. He announced that since free electricity and water have already been provided to the residents of Delhi, the party now plans to extend these benefits to renters as well, i.e. 200 free units of electricity and water.

In a statement, he said, “We have provided free electricity up to 200 units. Renters living in Delhi should also benefit from free electricity and water. So, I want to announce that after we win the elections, we will introduce a scheme that will ensure renters also get free electricity and water.”

He further added, “Most of the renters in Delhi come from Eastern Uttar Pradesh and are very poor. If they do not receive government subsidies, it becomes very difficult for them. So, they will receive free electricity and water.”

Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP For Not Allowing The Screening Of Movie On AAP

Addressing the press conference, Arvind Kejriwal said, “I want to say that a film has been made on AAP. Today, there was a special screening of this film for journalists. However, early this morning, the police arrived and stopped the screening, saying that it could not happen. This was a private screening, not a public one. Under no law is it allowed for the police to stop such screenings. There were no slogans, no campaigns, no speeches, and no one was asking for votes. So why is the BJP afraid of this film?”

He added, “I haven’t seen the film myself, but I have been told that it tells the story behind why AAP leaders were sent to jail in the last two years, and it reveals many secrets and conspiracies. That’s why the BJP is afraid. We condemn the fact that it was stopped, and we hope that we will get permission to show this film.”

Film On PM Modi

Arvind Kejriwal said “I want to know that a film was made on Modi ji, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. What permission did they take for the screenings in all the cinema halls where it was shown?”

