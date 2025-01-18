BJP’s Delhi Manifesto Sparks Freebie Debate: Can Delhi Avoid The Financial Pitfalls Like Other States ?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the first segment of its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi elections, outlining several welfare measures aimed at addressing women, senior citizens, and economically weaker sections. Here are the key promises and schemes announced by BJP president J.P. Nadda:
Key Promises in the BJP Manifesto
1. Financial Assistance to Women
- Mahila Samman Nidhi: Eligible women in Delhi will receive a monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500.
- Support for Pregnant Women: A one-time financial aid of ₹21,000 will be provided to pregnant women, along with six nutritional kits.
- Affordable LPG Cylinders: Eligible women will receive LPG cylinders at ₹500 each. Additionally, one free LPG cylinder will be given to financially disadvantaged families on Holi and Diwali.
2. Senior Citizens’ Assistance
- Monthly assistance of ₹2,500 for senior citizens aged 60-70 years.
- Increased support of ₹3,000 per month for those aged 70 and above, including widows and destitute individuals.
3. Ayushman Bharat Implementation
- The BJP has pledged to implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in Delhi, ensuring better healthcare access for eligible families.
4. Affordable Meals for Slum Dwellers
- Atal Canteen Yojana: Meals at ₹5 will be made available for residents of slum clusters to combat hunger and malnutrition.
5. Corruption-Free Governance
- The party aims to eliminate corruption, a point Nadda emphasized by criticizing the AAP-led administration for alleged inefficiencies and mismanagement.
- Women Empowerment: By introducing financial assistance schemes and nutritional aid, the BJP aims to woo women voters, especially in competition with AAP’s similar programs.
- Senior Citizens’ Welfare: Enhanced old-age pensions showcase the BJP’s commitment to the elderly population.
- Developmental Vision: The BJP has promised continuity and strengthening of existing welfare schemes while committing to “corruption-free” governance.
Political Context
- The BJP has been out of power in Delhi since 1998. In this election, the party is relying on its “Brand Modi” strategy instead of naming a chief ministerial candidate.
- The BJP’s freebies come in response to AAP’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, which offers ₹2,100 per month to eligible women. The AAP government had allocated ₹2,000 crore to fund this initiative in its 2024-25 budget.
- The BJP has committed to taking decisions on key schemes, like the Mahila Samman Nidhi, in its first cabinet meeting if elected to power.
The BJP’s manifesto reflects its intent to address social welfare while challenging the ruling AAP on similar grounds. With promises targeting women, senior citizens, and economically weaker groups, the party hopes to regain its footing in the capital city.
When PM Modi Slammed ‘Revdi culture’, Said Freebies Are Dangerous
In 2022, during the inauguration of the Bundelkhand Expressway in Kaitheri, Jalaun district, Prime Minister Modi addressed the issue of distributing freebies to secure votes, criticizing it as “revdi culture.” He warned that this trend poses a serious threat to the nation’s development and urged the youth to be cautious, emphasizing that those who engage in such practices will not invest in building crucial infrastructure like expressways, airports, or defense corridors.
In 2023, during a virtual address to BJP workers for the Karnataka Assembly Elections campaign, PM Modi reiterated his opposition to the “revdi culture.” He expressed concern that offering freebies for political gain hampers the country’s long-term progress. Targeting the Congress party, he questioned their credibility, stating, “When the warranty of Congress has expired, how can their guarantees hold value?”
PM Modi’s critique of the “revdi culture” highlights his call for prioritizing sustainable development over short-term populist measures.
Himachal Pradesh Government Stepped Down After Putting The State Under Financial Crisis: Played The Freebies Game
Himachal Pradesh has plunged into a financial crisis due to the proliferation of freebies and rising expenditure. Key factors include:
- Swelling Wage and Pension Bill: The state’s spending on salaries and pensions has surged, creating a financial strain.
- Expensive Subsidies: Populist measures like free electricity, water, and bus travel for women, alongside new welfare schemes, have inflated the subsidy burden.
- Increased Borrowings: With limited revenue generation, the state has relied heavily on borrowing, pushing its debt to nearly ₹97,000 crore in 2024, up from ₹88,000 crore in 2023.
- Rising Fiscal Deficit: The fiscal deficit jumped from 3.5% of GSDP in 2019-20 to 6.5% in 2022-23, reflecting unsustainable spending.
The debt-to-GSDP ratio climbed from 35.3% in 2019-20 to 42.5% in 2024, compelling the government to review and rationalize subsidies to regain fiscal discipline.
Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP, Calls It a Copy of AAP’s Initiatives
AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday took a swipe at the BJP, accusing them of mimicking AAP’s policies in their Delhi election manifesto. Kejriwal alleged that despite the BJP’s criticism of AAP’s welfare initiatives, the party had now included similar promises in their campaign.
“The BJP has often accused me of distributing freebies, yet their own national president has now promised the same for the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal said, sharply criticizing the BJP.
He further added, “If they truly believe in these promises, then Prime Minister Modi should admit that his criticism of free handouts was misplaced. He should acknowledge that welfare initiatives are beneficial for the country and not harmful.”
Kejriwal questioned why voters should choose the BJP when their manifesto largely mirrors AAP’s existing schemes. “They haven’t introduced anything new and have ignored crucial issues like law and order,” he said, branding the BJP’s poll document as insincere and lacking originality.
Freebies Game: Development vs Destruction
As the Delhi Assembly elections draw closer, the debate over the merits of welfare schemes versus long-term infrastructure development has taken center stage. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, has leaned heavily on its tried-and-tested strategy of announcing welfare initiatives, reigniting the conversation about the sustainability of such measures in governance.
Elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are slated for February 5, with results to be declared on February 8. The battle for the national capital is intensifying, with political parties vying for voter support through contrasting approaches to governance.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been out of power in Delhi since 1998, is making a determined push for a comeback. However, it faces formidable competition from AAP, which has delivered crushing defeats to the BJP in the last two elections. AAP reduced the BJP to just three seats in 2015 and eight seats in 2020, while the Congress has remained completely absent from the assembly since 2015.
This election will likely serve as a referendum on whether voters prioritize immediate welfare benefits or long-term infrastructure development as the path forward for Delhi. Both AAP and BJP are putting forth their contrasting visions for the future, leaving voters to decide which approach resonates most with their aspirations.
