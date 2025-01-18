BJP’s Delhi Manifesto Sparks Freebie Debate: Can Delhi Avoid The Financial Pitfalls Like Other States ?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the first segment of its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi elections, outlining several welfare measures aimed at addressing women, senior citizens, and economically weaker sections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the first segment of its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi elections, outlining several welfare measures aimed at addressing women, senior citizens, and economically weaker sections. Here are the key promises and schemes announced by BJP president J.P. Nadda:

Key Promises in the BJP Manifesto

1. Financial Assistance to Women

Mahila Samman Nidhi: Eligible women in Delhi will receive a monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500.

Eligible women in Delhi will receive a monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500. Support for Pregnant Women: A one-time financial aid of ₹21,000 will be provided to pregnant women, along with six nutritional kits.

A one-time financial aid of ₹21,000 will be provided to pregnant women, along with six nutritional kits. Affordable LPG Cylinders: Eligible women will receive LPG cylinders at ₹500 each. Additionally, one free LPG cylinder will be given to financially disadvantaged families on Holi and Diwali.

2. Senior Citizens’ Assistance

Monthly assistance of ₹2,500 for senior citizens aged 60-70 years.

Increased support of ₹3,000 per month for those aged 70 and above, including widows and destitute individuals.

3. Ayushman Bharat Implementation

The BJP has pledged to implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in Delhi, ensuring better healthcare access for eligible families.

4. Affordable Meals for Slum Dwellers

Atal Canteen Yojana: Meals at ₹5 will be made available for residents of slum clusters to combat hunger and malnutrition.

5. Corruption-Free Governance

The party aims to eliminate corruption, a point Nadda emphasized by criticizing the AAP-led administration for alleged inefficiencies and mismanagement.

Women Empowerment: By introducing financial assistance schemes and nutritional aid, the BJP aims to woo women voters, especially in competition with AAP’s similar programs.

By introducing financial assistance schemes and nutritional aid, the BJP aims to woo women voters, especially in competition with AAP’s similar programs. Senior Citizens’ Welfare: Enhanced old-age pensions showcase the BJP’s commitment to the elderly population.

Enhanced old-age pensions showcase the BJP’s commitment to the elderly population. Developmental Vision: The BJP has promised continuity and strengthening of existing welfare schemes while committing to “corruption-free” governance.

Political Context

The BJP has been out of power in Delhi since 1998. In this election, the party is relying on its “Brand Modi” strategy instead of naming a chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP’s freebies come in response to AAP’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, which offers ₹2,100 per month to eligible women. The AAP government had allocated ₹2,000 crore to fund this initiative in its 2024-25 budget.

The BJP has committed to taking decisions on key schemes, like the Mahila Samman Nidhi, in its first cabinet meeting if elected to power.

The BJP’s manifesto reflects its intent to address social welfare while challenging the ruling AAP on similar grounds. With promises targeting women, senior citizens, and economically weaker groups, the party hopes to regain its footing in the capital city.

As the BJP released its manifesto, netizens questioned whether the party is following in the footsteps of AAP, as it spares no effort in promising freebies to the national capital.

When PM Modi Slammed ‘Revdi culture’, Said Freebies Are Dangerous

In 2022, during the inauguration of the Bundelkhand Expressway in Kaitheri, Jalaun district, Prime Minister Modi addressed the issue of distributing freebies to secure votes, criticizing it as “revdi culture.” He warned that this trend poses a serious threat to the nation’s development and urged the youth to be cautious, emphasizing that those who engage in such practices will not invest in building crucial infrastructure like expressways, airports, or defense corridors.

In 2023, during a virtual address to BJP workers for the Karnataka Assembly Elections campaign, PM Modi reiterated his opposition to the “revdi culture.” He expressed concern that offering freebies for political gain hampers the country’s long-term progress. Targeting the Congress party, he questioned their credibility, stating, “When the warranty of Congress has expired, how can their guarantees hold value?”

PM Modi’s critique of the “revdi culture” highlights his call for prioritizing sustainable development over short-term populist measures.

Himachal Pradesh Government Stepped Down After Putting The State Under Financial Crisis: Played The Freebies Game