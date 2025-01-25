Home
Paresh Verma Talks COVID Relief, Political Landscape, And Delhi’s Future In Exclusive NewsX Interview

In an exclusive interview on NewsX's popular show Hot Mic, Paresh Verma, a prominent political figure, opened up about his personal and political journey, his significant contributions during the COVID-19 crisis, and his views on the ongoing political dynamics in Delhi.

COVID-19 Relief Efforts: A Personal Commitment to Humanity

Verma, reflecting on the harrowing days of the pandemic, shared how he took immediate action to aid those in need. He recounted stepping out onto the streets with his daughter, distributing masks and ration supplies to those living in the streets, regardless of the risks involved. He also revealed that he personally oversaw the procurement of 500 oxygen concentrators, spending a whopping 5 crore rupees from his own personal funds. These machines were distributed across his constituency, and Verma took charge of setting up COVID-19 centers, ensuring that people had access to essential resources during the crisis. “I did everything myself—I drove the car, gave out food, and distributed medical supplies,” he said.

Verma’s philanthropic efforts were not limited to providing medical equipment. He also ensured that people who had lost loved ones due to COVID-19 had their weddings arranged free of charge, paying for all the expenses. His long-standing commitment to social work, inherited from his father who founded the National Swabhimaan organization, was clearly evident during the pandemic.

Addressing Allegations: A Defense of His Actions

During the interview, Verma was asked about accusations from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding his distribution of resources, with claims that it was part of a political strategy to gain votes. He responded strongly, stating, “If you step outside and see a child who needs a sweater, would you not help them?” He emphasized that his actions were not tied to any electoral agenda but were simply driven by a desire to help the people during a time of crisis.

Verma clarified that he was well aware of the legal frameworks, having served as both an MLA and an MP. He stated that he spent his own funds, not those from public office or MP funds, to help the community. His stance was clear—helping people was not about politics but about basic humanity.

Political Commentary: Critique of AAP and Kejriwal’s Approach

When the conversation turned toward Delhi’s political landscape, Verma didn’t shy away from criticizing both the AAP government and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal. He accused Kejriwal of using populist tactics, claiming that Kejriwal’s approach of promising financial assistance in exchange for votes was unethical. “Kejriwal says, ‘Vote for me, and then I’ll give you money,'” Verma remarked, emphasizing that such promises were political gimmicks.

Verma further expressed his frustration with the handling of government schemes in Delhi, pointing out contradictions in AAP’s communication. He criticized the Delhi government for its failure to implement certain schemes despite public announcements, stating that this lack of transparency and execution hurt the people.

Vision for Delhi: A Call for Honest Governance

In closing, Verma shared his vision for Delhi’s future, calling for a government that works sincerely without political infighting. He expressed his belief that the people of Delhi were becoming more aware of the need for a government that delivers tangible results. Verma praised the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, pointing out the completion of key infrastructure projects like metro lines and flyovers, as well as the government’s efforts to reduce pollution and provide employment to youth. He reiterated that Delhi needed a government that focused on development rather than political bickering.

Verma’s interview provided a glimpse into his strong commitment to social welfare and his candid views on Delhi’s political scene. As the election season approaches, it’s clear that Verma plans to continue his focus on delivering for the people, regardless of the political challenges ahead.

