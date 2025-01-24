Unclean Air, Heavy Traffic, Poisonous Water: Alka Lamba Slams AAP For Turning Delhi To Hell

As the Delhi elections draw closer, the Kalkaji constituency has emerged as a high-stakes battleground. Alka Lamba, the Congress candidate, is set to take on two formidable opponents: Delhi CM-designate Atishi from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, a seasoned politician, Alka Lamba brings with her years of experience, having been an MLA from Chandni Chowk in 2015 on an AAP ticket. Now, she’s back in the Congress, ready to challenge the very party she once championed.

A Legacy of Service vs. A Decade of Betrayal

Reflecting on her political journey, Alka Lamba highlighted the stark contrast between Congress’s legacy and AAP’s relatively short history.

“I started with the 140-year-old Congress and even joined the Ram Leela Maidan movement when AAP wasn’t even formed. Today, that same AAP, now just a decade old, stands on a foundation of betrayal. Back then, they accused leaders like Dr. Manmohan Singh and Sheila Dikshit Ji of corruption without evidence, just to grab power. When they came to power, it became clear that their allegations were baseless,” Lamba shared.

She also recounted her experiences as an MLA within AAP. “Inside the party, I witnessed a fall from morality. Kejriwal, who once accused others of selling tickets, ended up selling Rajya Sabha seats himself. In Delhi, three seats were sold for crores to people with no connection to AAP’s movement or governance. The same happened in Punjab. AAP’s governance is a facade, driven solely by greed for power and money.”

Delhi’s Development: From Legacy to Stagnation

Speaking about the influx of immigrants and the challenges of urbanization in Delhi, Lamba was candid.

“Delhi has always been a hub for those seeking opportunities. It’s not a new problem. However, AAP and BJP failed to address the infrastructure needs in unauthorized colonies. These areas lack sewage systems, and their waste pollutes the Yamuna. Who was responsible for regularizing these colonies in the last 10 years? Both AAP and BJP failed miserably,” she stated.

She also lamented the deterioration of air quality. “When Punjab’s stubble burning affected Delhi’s air, AAP blamed farmers. But now, with AAP governing Punjab, they’re silent. Under Sheila Dikshit Ji, Delhi saw sustainable progress. But under AAP and BJP, Delhi has regressed 20 years. From communal riots to deteriorating infrastructure, the city has paid a heavy price for their incompetence.”

Traffic and Garbage Woes: A Call for Practical Solutions

When asked about Delhi’s persistent traffic and garbage problems, Lamba emphasized the need for structured governance.

“Traffic jams result from poor urban planning. People park wherever they find space because there’s no proper parking infrastructure. Vendors and stalls also contribute to congestion. Congress will implement systematic solutions, like designated parking zones and organized vending areas,” she explained.

On garbage management, she was equally critical. “Kejriwal once compared Delhi to London and Paris, but we are left with mountains of trash. I visited Austria, where they convert garbage into energy. Why haven’t BJP and AAP done the same in Delhi? For 10 years, they ignored the garbage crisis, turning these heaps into breeding grounds for disease. Congress has a plan to convert waste into energy and improve sanitation across the city.”

Addressing Freebies and Accountability

On AAP’s claims that Congress would discontinue free electricity, healthcare, and travel, Lamba countered with a firm stance.

“These are empty accusations. AAP spent taxpayer money on their own luxuries. If Kejriwal could give ₹2,100 as a subsidy, why didn’t he consistently do it over 10 years? Congress believes in sustainable welfare, not temporary freebies. We focus on long-term development that benefits everyone,” she said.

A Congress Revival and a Vision for Delhi

Lamba criticized AAP and BJP for turning the election into a two-party battle.

“AAP and BJP want to sideline Congress, but Delhi is tired of their blame games and inefficiency. People remember the days of Sheila Dikshit Ji, when governance was about progress, not politics. When Atal Bihari Vajpayee was PM and Sheila Ji was CM, they came together to inaugurate Delhi Metro. That’s the kind of collaboration and progress Congress stands for,” she remarked.

When asked about Congress’s targets in the upcoming election, Lamba was confident. “We’re aiming for 50 seats. Leaders like Sandeep Dikshit are challenging Kejriwal in New Delhi, and I’m contesting against Atishi in Kalkaji. We are confident of winning and bringing real change to Delhi.”

Women in Leadership

As the conversation shifted to women’s representation, Lamba expressed optimism about a female CM from Congress.

“Delhi has seen strong female leaders like Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit Ji. Congress has always empowered women. But Atishi isn’t a contender for CM—Kejriwal has sidelined her. Congress, however, values capable women leaders and their contributions,” she said.

As she put it, “Delhi deserves better, and Congress is ready to deliver.”