Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Delhi’s AQI Hits “Severe” Levels Amid Thick Haze and Ongoing Pollution Measures

A thin layer of haze enveloped portions of the city, lowering visibility and causing the air quality index (AQI) to drop to a lower level

Delhi’s AQI Hits “Severe” Levels Amid Thick Haze and Ongoing Pollution Measures

As a thin layer of haze enveloped portions of the city, lowering visibility and causing the air quality index (AQI) to drop to a low level, the national capital’s air quality fell back into the “severe” category on Wednesday morning.

The previous two days had seen the air quality index plummet into the “severe plus” category. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reports that as of 9 am today, the national capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was 424, falling into the “severe” category.

Foggy Morning Walks Amid Poor AQI

In the middle of a blanket of fog, images taken close to India Gate showed people going about their regular morning walks and others jogging along the Kartavya Path.

In the meantime, trains in Delhi continued to travel despite the fog. A layer of haze covered the region, according to images taken from the New Delhi Railway Station.

According to the Railways, the haze has caused nine trains to be rescheduled and thirteen trains to be operating late.

In areas of the river close to Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Barrage, a heavy coating of poisonous foam continues to float because pollution levels are still high.

Drone footage of the poisonous foam showed the wide-ranging spread of the harmful material-filled froth, emphasizing both its widespread presence and the harm it has done to the local ecology.

AQI at Hazardous Levels Across Various Locations

According to SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), as of 9:00 am, the AQI for Anand Vihar was 454, Bawana was 459, CRRI Mathura Road was 392, DTU was 418, Dwarka Sector-8 was 440, ITO was 412, Jahangirpuri was 462, Lodhi Road was 382, Mundka was 465, Narela was 453, North Campus was 421, Punjabi bagh was 446, RK Puram was 425, Shadipur was 421, and Wazirpur was 464.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police conducted vehicle checks on Tuesday night to ensure the proper implementation of Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

GRAP Stage IV enforces a ban on the operation of Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), except those engaged in essential services.Stage IV of GRAP has been in effect since 8:00 AM on November 18, in response to deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR.

Delhi Government Pushes for Cloud Seeding to Combat Smog And Bad AQI

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday wrote to Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, urging him to convene an emergency meeting with the Delhi Government, IIT Kanpur, and central government departments such as the DGCA, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and Ministry of Defence. The meeting would aim to discuss the immediate implementation of cloud seeding as an emergency measure.

Rai stated, “The time has come to carry out artificial rainfall to break the smog layer. Last year, the Delhi Government, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, explored cloud seeding as an emergency measure to induce rain and reduce air pollution during critical periods. This year, we began preparations in August for cloud seeding, but despite several requests, a meeting has not yet been held.”

Government Implements Additional Measures to the low AQI

He emphasised that the smog layer must be dissipated to mitigate pollution effectively. Rai added, “We are continuously working on this. We have banned BS-III petrol four-wheelers and BS-IV diesel vehicles. All trucks and diesel buses coming from outside Delhi have also been banned. Schools for Classes 10 and 12 have been closed. Office timings have been staggered. Regarding work-from-home measures, we are deliberating and will take a decision soon. We are implementing everything within our capacity and will continue to do so. Breaking the smog layer is critical.”

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed Delhi and other National Capital Region (NCR) governments to strictly implement GRAP Stage IV anti-pollution measures as the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the “severe” category.

Filed under

Air Quality Index (AQI) Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Delhi kartavya path SAFAR-India
