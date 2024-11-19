Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Anti-pollution Measures In Delhi Push Daily Wage Workers Into Livelihood Crisis

Daily Wage Workers Face Unprecedented Challenges.Personal stories like Suman’s to humanize the situation and emphasize the crisis.

Anti-pollution Measures In Delhi Push Daily Wage Workers Into Livelihood Crisis

As Delhi grapples with worsening air quality, the city’s daily wage workers, especially those in construction, are facing a livelihood crisis. With construction activities halted under the latest anti-pollution measures, many workers are struggling to make ends meet, with some fearing that their children could starve.

Delhi’s Air Quality Hits ‘Severe Plus’ Levels

On Tuesday, a thick haze blanketed Delhi as the Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to a hazardous 488. In response, authorities enforced Stage IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which bans construction and demolition activities (C&D) in the city. This comes after Delhi’s air quality plunged into the “severe plus” category, with AQI levels surpassing 450 over the weekend.

The Impact on Daily Wage Workers

For daily wage earners, like Suman, a 45-year-old mother of two, these measures have put their very survival at risk. “If we sit at home, what will we eat? What will we feed our children?” she asks. Suman recently renewed her labor card, hoping to receive government aid, but so far, her efforts have been in vain. “We don’t have government jobs where salaries come automatically. We survive on daily earnings, and without work, we have nothing,” she adds.

Daily wage workers who rely on construction jobs face an uncertain future as the government’s anti-pollution measures continue. With no work available, many worry about their ability to feed their families.

A Growing Crisis for Delhi’s Workers

The ongoing ban on construction work has left thousands of workers without a source of income. The lack of support from government aid programs further exacerbates the crisis. With no other means of earning, these workers are left in a desperate situation, unable to provide for their families in the face of both pollution and economic hardship.

A Call for Support

As Delhi’s air quality continues to worsen, it’s crucial that the authorities consider the severe impact these measures have on the city’s most vulnerable populations. Ensuring that daily wage workers have access to emergency aid and alternative job opportunities can help prevent a deeper crisis from unfolding.

ANTI POLLUYION aqi DAILY WAGE EARNER DAILY WAGE PARKERS Delhi grap GRAP4
