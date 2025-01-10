Dense Fog Morning, Zero Visibility At Delhi’s IGI Airport

Delhi and its neighboring cities, including Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gurugram, woke up to dense fog on Friday, causing visibility to plummet to zero in some areas.

Delhi and its neighboring cities, including Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gurugram, woke up to dense fog on Friday, causing visibility to plummet to zero in some areas. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) issued an advisory, warning passengers of potential flight delays or cancellations due to the extreme weather. Updates on affected flights and trains are expected later in the day.

Record Fog Duration Earlier This Week

This foggy spell comes on the heels of a severe event earlier in the week, from January 2 to 3, when visibility remained near zero for nine consecutive hours, marking the longest duration of such conditions this season, according to the meteorological department.

Air Quality Deteriorates to ‘Severe’

Adding to the challenges, Delhi’s air quality worsened significantly, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 409 at 6:05 am on Friday, classified as ‘severe’ by the Sameer app. On Thursday, the 24-hour average AQI rose to 357, up from 297 the previous day.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) attributed this decline to stagnant winds and dense fog, which trapped pollutants close to the ground. Officials are closely monitoring the situation and advising residents to minimize outdoor activities, especially those with respiratory issues.

The combination of dense fog and poor air quality has created a challenging environment for commuters and travelers across the region, with authorities urging caution.

