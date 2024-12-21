Devendra Fadnavis Keeps Home Ministry, Former CM Gets Urban Development In New Maharashtra Cabinet

The Maharashtra government has finalized cabinet portfolios, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis retaining the Home Ministry and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde taking charge of Urban Development. The long-awaited announcement comes after weeks of internal negotiations and political drama.

Maharashtra government officially announced cabinet portfolios on Saturday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis retained the coveted Home Ministry, while Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was assigned the Urban Development portfolio.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took charge of the Finance Department, which also includes the Excise portfolio.

Key Cabinet Assignments

Shiv Sena’s Dadaji Bhuse has been appointed as the School Education Minister, and Uday Samant retains his position as Industries Minister. Meanwhile, Sena’s Prakash Abitkar will serve as the Health Minister of State, and Pratap Sarnaik has been assigned the Transport Ministry.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Chandrashekhar Bawankule has taken charge of the Revenue Department.

Other significant appointments include:

Aditi Tatkare : Women & Child Development

: Women & Child Development Jaykumar Gore : Rural Development

: Rural Development Sanjay Shirsat : Social Justice

: Social Justice Dhananjay Munde : Food & Civil Supplies

: Food & Civil Supplies Ashok Uike : Tribal Development

: Tribal Development Ashish Shelar : Information Technology & Culture

: Information Technology & Culture Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil : Water Resources

: Water Resources Hasan Mushrif : Medical Education

: Medical Education Pankaja Munde : Environment

: Environment Manikrao Kokate : Agriculture

: Agriculture Mangalprabhat Lodha : Skill Development

: Skill Development Chandrakant Patil: Higher and Technical Education

Shinde concedes the CM post to Devendra Fadnavis

The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Mahayuti alliance, which scored a resounding victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, faced internal disagreements over portfolio allocation. Initially, the Shiv Sena demanded the Chief Minister position for Eknath Shinde. However, following days of intense negotiations, Shinde conceded the CM post to Devendra Fadnavis.

Reports suggest that Shinde later lobbied for the Home Ministry but eventually accepted the Urban Development portfolio.

Fadnavis As CM: Opposition Criticism Over Delayed Allocation

The delay in assigning portfolios fueled speculation about discord within the ruling coalition. Opposition leaders alleged that the government’s indecision hampered effective governance during the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, criticized the ruling coalition, stating, “Though the Mahayuti government was formed 15 days ago, and the cabinet was expanded, portfolios were yet to be allocated. This session saw ministers sitting in the legislature without ministries. This session was just a formality.”

Danve further accused the government of merely reiterating old schemes and promises instead of addressing pressing issues.

