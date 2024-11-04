Home
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Viral footage captures devotees reverently gathering the water, using cups and their hands to consume what they thought was sacred.

A surprising incident unfolded at Mathura’s famous Banke Bihari Mandir, where devotees eagerly collected water dripping from an elephant-shaped spout, believing it to be “Charan Amrit,” or holy water from Lord Krishna’s feet. Viral footage captures devotees reverently gathering the water, using cups and their hands to consume what they thought was sacred. However, it was later revealed that the water was simply condensation from an air conditioning unit.

In the video, a visitor is heard cautioning the devotees. He says, “Didi, ye AC ka pani hai, charnon ka pani nahi hai ye Thakur ji ke. Yaha ke mandir ke pujariyon ne is cheez ki pushti ki hai.” (“This is AC water, not holy water from Lord Krishna’s feet. The temple priests have confirmed this.”) Despite the clarification, many devotees continued to drink and collect the water.

The clip, which quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter) with over 3.8 million views, sparked significant discussion and debate online. Some viewers expressed concern over the devotees’ faith-based actions, urging the need for better scientific awareness and rational thinking. Comments ranged from skepticism and critique to calls for improved education on health and science in religious contexts.

 

