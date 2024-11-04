Abdul Rahim Rather Elected Speaker Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly In Historic First Session

Senior National Conference (NC) leader Abdul Rahim Rather was unanimously elected Speaker of the newly convened Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday.

Senior National Conference (NC) leader Abdul Rahim Rather was unanimously elected Speaker of the newly convened Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday. The seven-time MLA from the Charar-e-Sharief constituency secured the role through an unopposed voice vote as the House held its first session after recent elections.

Rather, who first won the Charar-e-Sharief seat in 1977, has represented the constituency in every election cycle since, with the exception of 2014. His tenure includes victories in 1977, 1983, 1987, 1996, 2002, 2008, and now 2024, establishing him as one of the most experienced politicians in the region.

Omar Abdullah, leader of the National Conference, expressed strong support for Rather’s election, describing him as the “natural choice” for the position. “No one opposed his appointment, as his experience and commitment to public service made him the ideal candidate,” Abdullah stated. He added that he hopes Rather will prioritize fairness in overseeing Assembly proceedings, particularly for the Opposition.

Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) extended congratulations and pledged the Opposition’s cooperation. Sharma assured that the Opposition would work responsibly to uphold the dignity of the House.

Congress leader and Dooru MLA, who is part of the NC-Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, praised Rather’s extensive experience, calling him “best suited for this post.” The NC-Congress alliance had convened the day before the session to strategize for the coming term, marking a new chapter in J&K’s governance after the dissolution of the Mehbooba Mufti-led government in 2018.

With Rather’s leadership as Speaker, the Assembly is set to navigate legislative priorities in Jammu and Kashmir, bringing renewed focus to governance and regional development under the Omar Abdullah-led administration.

