Ontario Sikhs And Gurdwara Council Condemns Attack Outside Hindu Temple

The Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council (OSGC) has publicly condemned the recent violence outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, calling for peace, unity, and respect within the community. In a statement, the OSGC expressed deep concern over the incident, highlighting the need for harmony among all members of society.

“The incident outside the temple is a distressing reminder of the need for understanding and mutual respect in our community,” read the statement. “OSGC is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all community members and supporting an environment where people can feel safe and respected, regardless of their beliefs. We call upon local authorities to thoroughly investigate this incident, reaffirming that violence has no place in our society.”

The OSGC also urged leaders and members of all communities to stand together, promoting a spirit of unity and compassion. Emphasizing the importance of mutual support, the Council encouraged members to actively contribute to a peaceful and respectful environment for all.

This statement follows recent tensions in the area, with community organizations and leaders calling for a renewed focus on understanding and collaboration to prevent further incidents. The OSGC’s message serves as a reminder of the importance of interfaith and community solidarity.

