High Commission Of India In Ottawa Condemns Attack On Hindu Temple In Brampton, Says ‘It Is Deeply Disappointing’

The High Commission of India in Ottawa issued a strong statement on November 4 condemning the recent attack on Brampton’s Hindu Sabha temple by individuals linked to Khalistani extremist groups. This incident, which disrupted a consular event co-organized by the Hindu Sabha Mandir and the Indian consulate, has raised concerns over the safety of Indian nationals and the security of diplomatic activities in Canada.

In its statement, the High Commission remarked, “We have seen violent disruption today [November 3], orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organized with the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, near Toronto.” The statement expressed disappointment, noting that such disturbances were allowed to interfere with routine consular activities conducted with full cooperation from local organizers.

The High Commission also emphasized its concerns for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals and Canadian citizens of Indian origin, who rely on these events for essential services. Despite the disruptions, the consulate successfully issued over 1,000 life certificates to applicants, underscoring its commitment to serving the Indian diaspora in Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the incident, condemning the violence as “unacceptable.” In a message shared on X, Trudeau reaffirmed, “The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.”

This incident comes amid growing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, with both governments prioritizing the safety and freedom of their citizens to practice their faith without fear of violence or intimidation. The High Commission’s statement reflects a continuing commitment to addressing these issues while ensuring critical consular services for the Indian community in Canada.

