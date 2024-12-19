Did Rahul Gandhi REALLY Push BJP MP During Parliament Ruckus? BJP, Congress Trade Allegations

Tensions spilled out onto the streets outside Parliament as BJP and Congress accused each other of assault during protests over Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. BJP MP Sarangi alleged Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP, causing injuries. Congress countered with claims of BJP obstruction.

Tensions flared outside the Parliament complex on Thursday as both the BJP and Congress accused each other of assault during heated protests over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The incident, which unfolded amidst the ongoing political turmoil, has sparked a fresh round of allegations and counterclaims.

The mayhem began when BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, pushed another MP, which triggered a chain reaction and left Sarangi injured. Speaking to the media while being escorted to the hospital, Sarangi claimed, “I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP, who then fell on me, causing me to fall as well.”

#WATCH | Delhi | BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi says, “Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP who fell on me after which I fell down…I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me…” pic.twitter.com/xhn2XOvYt4 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

The BJP has since used this incident to criticize the Congress, accusing them of resorting to physical altercations during protests.

Rahul Gandhi Denies Allegations

Rahul Gandhi refuted the claims, explaining that he was attempting to enter Parliament when BJP MPs blocked his path. “They were pushing me and threatening me,” Gandhi said, adding that the situation escalated as he tried to assert his right to access Parliament.

#WATCH | Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, “This might be on your camera. I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. So this happened…Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not… https://t.co/q1RSr2BWqu pic.twitter.com/ZKDWbIY6D6 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

This might be captured on your cameras. I was trying to go inside through the entrance, but BJP MPs were attempting to stop me, push me, and threaten me,” Gandhi said. He also accused the BJP of an attack on the Constitution and a slight on the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar.

Mallikarjun Kharge Alleges Assault

The Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, claimed he was physically assaulted during the altercation. He, in a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, said, “I was physically pushed by BJP MPs,” alleging that the incident caused him to lose his balance and fall, exacerbating pre-existing knee injuries that had required surgery.

Kharge described the incident as a direct attack on his position as the Leader of the Opposition and urged the Speaker to launch an inquiry. “With great difficulty and the support of my colleagues, I limped to the House at 11 a.m.,” he wrote.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stating that he was physically pushed by the BJP MPs at the Makar Dwar and sustained an injury on his knees. He has urged the speaker to… pic.twitter.com/GMDgVr95I2 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

The confrontation took place against the backdrop of the INDIA bloc MPs staging protests against Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr. Ambedkar during a Rajya Sabha session earlier in the week. The Opposition accused Shah of insulting Ambedkar’s memory while BJP MPs held counter demonstrations leading to a political standoff which has stalled parliamentary proceedings.

Congress Shares Video Evidence

The Congress released a video to support their claims, alleging that BJP MPs obstructed opposition leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, from entering Parliament.

#WATCH | Earlier visuals when Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi moved to the spot where BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi was seated after sustaining a head injury following jostling with INDIA alliance MPs. Sarangi is now admitted to RML hospital for medical treatment. (Video: BJP leader… pic.twitter.com/LmxhvaykHe — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

The video shows clearly that BJP MPs are blocking the opposition MPs from entering the House, waving sticks and placards. BJP MPs are pushing and shoving Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji, Priyanka Gandhi ji, and other women MPs. This is sheer hooliganism, the Congress charged against the BJP for turning the “temple of democracy” into a battleground.

After the scuffle, Rahul Gandhi went to Pratap Sarangi, who was attended by medical staff. However, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey interrupted, shouting, “Don’t you feel ashamed? You are indulging in rowdyism.” Other BJP MPs also accosted Gandhi, which created a heated argument before Gandhi walked away from the scene.

इस वीडियो में साफ दिख रहा है.. BJP सांसद हाथों में डंडे लगे प्लेकार्ड लेकर विपक्ष के सांसदों को सदन में जाने से रोक रहे हैं। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे जी, प्रियंका गांधी जी और अन्य महिला सांसदों के साथ BJP के सांसद धक्का-मुक्की कर रहे हैं। ये सरासर गुंडई है।… pic.twitter.com/e7azBtgJiq — Congress (@INCIndia) December 19, 2024

As tensions continue to simmer, Congress has demanded an inquiry into events, and the BJP is mum on the issue. The standoff accentuates the growing animosity between both major political blocs as Parliament refuses to budge on the contentious issue of Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy.

