Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Submits Privilege Notice Accusing Amit Shah

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday submitted a privilege notice to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, accusing Union Home Minister Amit Shah of making insulting remarks about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the upper house of Parliament on December 17, 2024. Kharge claimed that Shah’s comments during a discussion on “The Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India” amounted to a breach of privilege and contempt of the House.

The Privilege Notice

In his notice, Kharge invoked Rule 188 of the Rajya Sabha’s procedural rules, requesting action against Shah. He alleged that Shah’s remarks were defamatory and derogatory, specifically referring to Ambedkar in a manner that he deemed “insulting and satirical.” “To use the name of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution of India, in such a context is a clear insult,” Kharge asserted, emphasizing the “bad taste” and “disrespect” in Shah’s tone and wording.

The Congress leader further stated that Shah’s conduct was a violation of parliamentary privilege, as making defamatory statements in the House constitutes contempt. He called for privilege proceedings to be initiated against the Home Minister.

Kharge shared the privilege notice through Congress’s official social media handle, drawing attention to the party’s demand for accountability. The controversy has sparked a heated exchange between the opposition and the ruling party, with Kharge’s notice further escalating the political row surrounding Shah’s comments on Ambedkar.

