Friday, December 6, 2024
Did You Know That Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Was Married Twice

Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and the most prominent social reformer, was married twice.

Did You Know That Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Was Married Twice

Today (December 6) marks the 68th death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the great architect of the Indian Constitution and a champion of social justice.

On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, thousands are expected to assemble at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai to pay homage to a leader whose vision and efforts continue to inspire countless individuals.

Every year, Mahaparinirvan Diwas brings together people from Maharashtra and other regions to not only remember Dr. Ambedkar but also to reflect on his unwavering dedication to equality and justice.

Dr. Ambedkar Was Married Twice

Yes, Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and the most prominent social reformer, was married twice.

First Marriage: He married Ramabai Ambedkar in 1906 when he was 15 years old, and she was 9, according to the norms of that time. Ramabai died in 1935 after a long illness. Ramabai Bhimrao Ambedkar was the wife of B. R. Ambedkar, who said her support was instrumental in helping him pursue his higher education and his true potential. She has been the subject of many biographical movies and books. Several landmarks across India have been named after her. She is also known as Ramai.

Second Marriage: In 1948, Dr. Ambedkar married Dr. Savita Ambedkar (née Savita Kabir), a doctor by profession, to be with him during his worsening health. Dr Savita Ambedkar, was a renowned Indian social activist and a doctor, and second wife of B.R. Ambedkar. While B. R. Ambedkar was writing many books, she helped him and was one of his main inspirations.

The two marriages played important roles both in his personal and public lives, as Ramabai saw him through his difficult days and Dr. Savita supported him during the crucial days of reforms and during the preparation of the Constitution.

Also Read: Farmers Protest: Security Tightened At Delhi-Haryana Border Ahead Of Foot March Of Despite Prohibitory Orders

