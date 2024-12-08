Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
'Dilli Chalo' Protest: Farmers Clash With Police, Tear Gas used, 3 Injured

A police officer said that the protesters were not on the list that was prepared, and thus, they were moving in a mob.

‘Dilli Chalo’ Protest: Farmers Clash With Police, Tear Gas used, 3 Injured

Tensions escalated as farmers resumed their march toward Delhi from the Shambhu border on Sunday in their ‘dilli chalo’ march. The protest turned violent after clashes erupted between farmers and police, leading to the use of tear gas shells by security forces to disperse the crowd. 3 people are reportedly injured.

A group of 101 farmers started the march with a lot of them coming fully attired in gear: masks and goggles against the tear gas. Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are organizing this protest.

Clash with cops

The confrontation started when the farmers attempted to break through the police barricades. The Haryana Police insisted that they check the identity of the protesters before allowing them to pass. A police officer said that the protesters were not on the list that was prepared, and thus, they were moving in a mob. The farmers countered this by saying the police had the wrong list and would be willing to show their identity cards.

“There is no permission to move ahead,” a police official said, and a farmer retorted, “We have requested them to identify us but are not allowed to go ahead.”

The government is in no mood to hold talks,” Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said. He also charged the police with causing injuries to at least 16 farmers who were on the streets today, while one suffered a permanent hearing loss on Friday.

Farmer demands Immediate talks

Farmers are demanding legal assurance on MSP, farm debt waivers, pensions for farmers, and the withdrawal of police cases against protesting farmers. They are also seeking justice for victims of the violence that occurred in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2021 and reinstatement of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act. They are demanding immediate talks with the government over longstanding issues.

The security forces have heavily deployed themselves at the Shambhu border, placing barricades and road spikes in an effort to prevent the crossing of vehicles. The police have also asked journalists to maintain a safe distance from the protest so that they would not be injured.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Forms Committee To Address Farmer Protests; Asks Haryana and Punjab for Input

