Monday, January 27, 2025
we-woman
‘Distract Mat Hona’, MTV’s Viral Republic Day Ad Sparks Conversations On Priorities, Watch


As India marked its 76th Republic Day with the grand parade at Delhi’s Kartavya Path and vibrant celebrations across the nation, MTV took a creative step to engage the younger generation in a thought-provoking manner. The channel’s Republic Day ad, which has gone viral on social media, subtly questioned societal priorities, resonating with netizens for all the right reasons.

Keep Questioning The Right Question

The video opens with a young boy asking his mother a series of challenging questions about societal and national issues. In response, the mother tries to distract him with treats and trivial distractions. However, her demeanor changes when the child asks a question about Bollywood, to which she eagerly responds.

The ad ends with a powerful message urging viewers to focus on asking and addressing the “important questions” rather than getting sidetracked by less significant matters.

Netizens React

The ad, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the handle @RoshanKrRaii, quickly gained traction, amassing over 30,000 views within hours. While some praised MTV for its bold and creative effort, others turned the conversation toward broader societal and political issues.

One user commented, “A brilliant take on how easily we’re distracted from important matters. Kudos to MTV for making this point subtly yet effectively.” Another said, “This ad is a sharp reflection of our society’s misplaced priorities. It’s time we ask the tough questions.”

Prashant Bhushan shares this ad on the social media handle X and quotes, “What an advertisement by MTV for our Republic Day!” 

While the ad garnered widespread appreciation, it also sparked debates. Some users linked the message to issues like corruption and political inefficiencies, while others critiqued the portrayal, suggesting that the father’s perspective could also have been included to avoid accusations of bias.

A Timely Message on Republic Day

Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950, symbolizing the country’s commitment to justice, equality, and democracy. MTV’s ad comes as a timely reminder of the importance of introspection and accountability in building a better future for the nation.

This year’s celebrations featured a grand parade showcasing India’s cultural and military heritage. Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia, graced the event as the chief guest, emphasizing the nation’s global partnerships.

MTV’s Bold Step

MTV’s Republic Day campaign stood out amidst the celebrations for encouraging conversations about what truly matters. By addressing societal distractions and urging people to focus on pressing issues, the ad became a meaningful addition to the day’s festivities.

