Uniform Civil Code: Registration Necessary For Couples In ‘Live-In’ Relationship From Today

In a historic development, the much-anticipated Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has officially come into force in Uttarakhand as of Monday. This makes the state the first in post-independence India to implement the UCC, fulfilling a key promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2022 assembly elections. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized that all necessary preparations, including rule approvals and official training, have been completed to ensure the smooth implementation of the policy.

Key Features of the Uniform Civil Code

The UCC aims to create uniformity in personal laws across all religions, addressing matters such as marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships. Some notable features include:

Equal Marriageable Age: Standardizing the legal age for marriage for men and women.

Standardizing the legal age for marriage for men and women. Prohibition of Certain Practices: Islamic practices such as polygamy and ‘halala’ are banned under the UCC.

Islamic practices such as polygamy and ‘halala’ are banned under the UCC. Mandatory Registration: All marriages and live-in relationships must be registered, with facilities for online registration introduced to simplify the process.

All marriages and live-in relationships must be registered, with facilities for online registration introduced to simplify the process. Legitimacy of Children: The term “illegitimate” has been removed, ensuring equal recognition for all children.

The term “illegitimate” has been removed, ensuring equal recognition for all children. Privileged Will for Defense Personnel: Special provisions allow soldiers, air force personnel, and mariners engaged in expeditions or warfare to create flexible “privileged wills,” either orally or in writing.

Background and Implementation

The BJP had made the implementation of the UCC a central promise during its campaign for the 2022 Uttarakhand elections, where it secured a historic second consecutive term in office. Shortly after assuming power, Chief Minister Dhami initiated the process by forming an expert committee, chaired by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, to draft the UCC.

The draft, submitted in February 2024, was comprehensive, spanning four volumes, and reflected extensive consultations with various societal groups. The legislation was subsequently passed by the Uttarakhand Assembly and received the President’s assent in March 2024. A second expert panel, led by former chief secretary Shatrughna Singh, finalized the operational rules later that year, paving the way for the UCC’s implementation.

Political Reactions

While the ruling BJP has hailed the UCC as a step towards societal harmony, the Congress party has criticized the move. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi referred to the implementation as a “pilot project” and questioned its state-specific nature. “A truly ‘uniform’ civil code cannot be limited to one state,” Singhvi argued, expressing concerns over the lack of national consensus.

A Step Towards Equality and Harmony

Chief Minister Dhami described the UCC as a significant milestone in creating a fair and inclusive society. He noted that the policy aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a united India where discrimination based on religion, gender, caste, or community is eliminated. Dhami also likened the move to other landmark decisions, such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, as part of the BJP’s commitment to fulfilling its promises.

“Uttarakhand has taken a decisive step toward building a society rooted in equality and justice. This is a historic moment for our state and our country,” Dhami declared.

The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand marks a transformative moment in the Indian legislative landscape. While it has sparked political debate, it is being celebrated as a bold move towards ensuring uniformity and equality in personal laws across diverse communities.

