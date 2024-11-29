Disturbing CCTV Video Shows Karnataka Man Attacking A Nurse Over Rejecting Marriage Proposal- WATCH!

The injured nurse was treated at the same hospital where the attack took place. Authorities have arrested Jadhav and filed charges against him. A senior police officer confirmed, "The suspect has been taken into custody, and further investigations are underway."

A disturbing incident from a private hospital in Belagavi, Karnataka, has come to light, with CCTV footage showing a nurse being brutally attacked by a man. The footage, which surfaced on social media on Thursday, documents the violent episode that occurred on October 30.

Karnataka Man Brutally Attacks A Nurse

The attacker, identified as Prakash Jadhav, was seen entering the hospital with a machete concealed in his bag. In the video, Jadhav approaches the reception area, grabs the nurse, and assaults her with the weapon. Police investigations revealed that Jadhav, a neighbor of the victim, had been persistently harassing her after she repeatedly rejected his romantic advances and marriage proposals.

Jadhav had even approached the nurse’s father with a marriage proposal, which was also declined. Reports suggest that the continued harassment took a toll on the father’s health, ultimately leading to his demise.

The injured nurse was treated at the same hospital where the attack took place. Authorities have arrested Jadhav and filed charges against him. A senior police officer confirmed, “The suspect has been taken into custody, and further investigations are underway.”

This incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media, drawing attention to the increasing concerns about women’s safety and the prevalence of harassment and violence.

Separate Incident: Doctor Stabbed in Chennai Hospital

In another alarming case of violence in the medical field, a doctor at Kalaignar Centenary Hospital in Chennai was stabbed seven times by the son of a patient.

The victim, Dr. Balaji Jaganathan, sustained injuries to his neck, ear, forehead, back, and stomach. He is currently in the ICU receiving treatment. The accused, Vignesh, attacked the doctor out of frustration, alleging that his mother, who had undergone chemotherapy, was not receiving adequate care.

The Chennai police have arrested Vignesh and are investigating the matter. These incidents underscore the need for stronger measures to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals and women in vulnerable situations.