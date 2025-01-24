DMRC To Start Metros From 3AM On Republic Day

DMRC has announced early metro services to facilitate public transportation for the grand Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced early metro services to facilitate public transportation for the grand Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Metro trains will commence operations at 3:00 a.m. on all lines, ensuring smooth connectivity for those heading to Kartavya Path to witness the ceremonial events.

Operational Details and Advisory for Passengers

Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director (Corporate Communications) of DMRC, stated, “To ensure a seamless journey, trains will run at intervals of 30 minutes until 6:00 a.m., after which the regular timetable will be in place for the day.” This special schedule aims to minimize delays and provide early commuters a hassle-free experience.

DMRC has advised passengers to plan their journeys in advance and make use of the early metro services to avoid last-minute inconveniences. The initiative is expected to help thousands of citizens reach the venue on time for the grand ceremony.

India Marks the 76th Republic Day

This year, India celebrates its 76th Republic Day, a significant occasion that commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950. Republic Day not only honors the country’s transition to a sovereign republic but also pays tribute to the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters who fought for India’s Independence.

The theme for this year’s celebrations, ‘Swarnim Bharat – Virasat aur Vikas’ (Golden India – Heritage and Development), underscores India’s cultural richness and ongoing journey of progress.

Special Guest for the Republic Day Celebrations

A highlight of this year’s Republic Day is the participation of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest. His presence marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Indonesia, symbolizing the strong bond shared by the two nations.

The Significance of Republic Day

Republic Day holds immense importance for the nation. It serves as a reminder of India’s dedication to constitutional values and democratic ideals, including justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. The celebrations showcase the country’s vibrant cultural heritage, with elaborate tableaux and performances highlighting the traditions of various states and regions.

Republic Day underscores the unity in diversity that defines India. Through its vibrant displays and ceremonies, the day emphasizes how the nation thrives by embracing its differences and fostering harmony. It also honors the courage and sacrifices of leaders and freedom fighters who paved the way for an independent and democratic India.