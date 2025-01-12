Home
Sunday, January 12, 2025
EAM Jaishankar To Attend Donald Trump's Inauguration, Will Represent India At President-Elect's Swearing-In Ceremony

The MEA announced on Sunday that Jaishankar’s visit is on the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, which is organizing the event.

EAM Jaishankar To Attend Donald Trump’s Inauguration, Will Represent India At President-Elect’s Swearing-In Ceremony

India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, will travel to the United States to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaishankar will represent India at the ceremony and will also engage in discussions with members of the incoming Trump administration.

The MEA announced on Sunday that Jaishankar’s visit is on the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, which is organizing the event. In addition to attending the inauguration, Jaishankar is expected to meet with key officials from the new administration, as well as other prominent dignitaries attending the event.

The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled for Monday, January 20, 2025, on the West Front of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. This event will mark the commencement of his second, non-consecutive term as the 47th President of the United States.

Inauguration Day Schedule

The day’s events will include:

Swearing-In Ceremony: The official oath of office will be administered, followed by President Trump’s inaugural address.

Presidential Parade: A procession featuring the President, Vice President, and their families, proceeding from the Capitol to the White House.

Inaugural Balls: Traditional celebrations held in the evening to honor the new administration.

Foreign dignitaries are expected to attend the inauguration, reflecting the global significance of the event. Notably, Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Ambassador to the U.S., Kevin Rudd, have confirmed their attendance.

Additionally, Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya plans to participate, marking the first time a Japanese cabinet member will attend a U.S. presidential inauguration.

Given the high-profile nature of the event, comprehensive security measures will be implemented throughout Washington, D.C. Attendees should anticipate enhanced security screenings and potential road closures.

