Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Earthquake in Bengal: Mild Tremors Shake West Bengal on a Foggy Winter Morning

A peaceful foggy morning in Bengal turned tense as tremors from a powerful earthquake in Nepal were felt across the state on Tuesday.

Earthquake in Bengal: Mild Tremors Shake West Bengal on a Foggy Winter Morning

A peaceful foggy morning in Bengal turned tense as tremors from a powerful earthquake in Nepal were felt across the state on Tuesday. Around 6:30 AM, many residents experienced the ground shaking, leading to panic and concern in various districts, including Kolkata.

Earthquake Felt Across Kolkata and Other Regions

The earthquake, which originated in Nepal, caused mild tremors in Kolkata early in the morning. Residents in southern Bengal, including multiple districts, reported feeling the quake. The northern parts of the state, including Malda and other areas, also experienced the vibrations.

In Kolkata, where people were just waking up or still in bed due to the cold weather, the sudden tremors caught them off guard. Reports from various districts confirmed that both urban and rural regions felt the quake, leading to a wave of anxiety among the population.

Connection to Nepal’s Strong Earthquake

While the tremors were mild, the timing and unexpected nature of the earthquake caused widespread alarm. The early morning quake, combined with the winter chill, disrupted the otherwise calm start to the day for many. In areas like Malda and other northern districts, residents came out of their homes, fearing aftershocks.

The tremors in Bengal were a result of a powerful earthquake that struck Nepal earlier on Tuesday. Though the epicenter was far from West Bengal, the intensity of the quake was strong enough to be felt across the region. Such occurrences are not uncommon, as Nepal’s seismic activity often impacts neighboring regions, including India.

Public Response and Awareness

The sudden quake has once again highlighted the need for earthquake preparedness in Bengal, a region that occasionally feels the effects of seismic activity from nearby areas. Residents shared their experiences on social media, with many recounting the moment they felt the tremors.

Authorities have urged people to remain calm and assured them that there is no immediate threat. No significant damage or casualties have been reported so far. However, disaster management teams are on alert in case of any aftershocks or related incidents.

Filed under

Earthquake in Bengal west bengal

