Eknath Shinde Takes Oath As Dy CM, Says, ‘Have Taken Historic Decisions’

In a significant political development, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra at a ceremony held at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Wednesday. The event marked the formation of the new Mahayuti government, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as the Chief Minister.

Shinde Vows to Prioritize the Common Man

Speaking at a press conference after the ceremony, Eknath Shinde expressed gratitude to the central leadership for their support and reaffirmed his commitment to working for the people of Maharashtra. “I come from a simple farmer family, and I consider myself a dedicated common man, not just a Deputy Chief Minister,” Shinde said.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, crediting their backing for the Mahayuti government’s achievements over the past two and a half years. “We have taken historic decisions that will be remembered in golden letters,” he remarked.

Shinde also extended his full support to Chief Minister Fadnavis, highlighting their teamwork. “Two and a half years ago, Devendra ji suggested my name for Chief Minister, and now I suggested his. We will work together as a team for the welfare of Maharashtra,” he added.

Fadnavis Returns as Chief Minister

This marks Devendra Fadnavis’s return as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Having previously held the post from 2014 to 2019 and serving as Deputy Chief Minister under the earlier Mahayuti government, Fadnavis pledged to continue his efforts to steer the state toward progress.

Grand Ceremony with Distinguished Guests

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others. Chief Ministers from across India, including Gujarat’s Bhupendra Patel and Goa’s Pramod Sawant, also graced the occasion.

Adding a touch of glamour, Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Madhuri Dixit, along with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, were present to witness the historic event.

The Road to the Mahayuti Government

The new government was formed following days of political negotiations and speculation. At a legislature party meeting in Vidhan Bhawan, BJP’s central observer Vijay Rupani announced Fadnavis’s unanimous election as the legislature party leader.

Eknath Shinde, who had initially expressed interest in the Chief Minister’s position, eventually backed the central leadership’s decision. “The collective goal is to serve Maharashtra and its people,” Shinde stated.

The Path Ahead

As the Mahayuti government embarks on its new term, the leadership trio of Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar faces the challenge of addressing Maharashtra’s socio-economic needs and fulfilling the promises made to its citizens. With the central government’s strong backing, expectations are high for effective governance and landmark decisions in the coming years.