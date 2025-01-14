Home
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Elderly Passenger Killed In Private Bus Fire En Route To Prayagraj Maha Kumbh

A private bus carrying pilgrims to the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh caught fire in Vrindavan, killing an elderly man. Sparks reportedly ignited the blaze while most pilgrims were out visiting temples.

An elderly passenger lost his life when a private bus carrying pilgrims to the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh caught fire on Tuesday evening at the Vrindavan Tourist Centre, police reported. The tragic incident created panic among the group of about 50 pilgrims who had traveled from Telangana for a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh.

The bus, parked at the tourist facility in Vrindavan, burst into flames as some passengers were out visiting nearby temples while others remained to prepare food. Sparks reportedly emerged from the vehicle, quickly escalating into a massive fire that engulfed the bus, said Additional SP City Arvind Kumar.

One of the pilgrims raised an alarm upon noticing that an elderly man, identified as Dhrupati, was still inside the burning bus. Despite the immediate efforts of police and fire services, the fire consumed the vehicle before the elderly passenger could be rescued. Dhrupati was found deceased when fire personnel reached the site.

A fellow passenger who had been sitting near Dhrupati alleged that the deceased was smoking a beedi and chose to stay in the bus while others left to visit temples. He speculated that the lit beedi may have ignited the blaze, although authorities are still investigating the exact cause.

Senior police officials have launched an inquiry into the incident. The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death, Kumar added.

The tragic event has cast a shadow over the group’s spiritual journey to Prayagraj, highlighting the need for safety and vigilance during pilgrimages.

