Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Election Commission Reschedules By-Polls in Kerala, Punjab, And Uttar Pradesh To Boost Voter Turnout

Despite the new polling date, the results will still be announced on November 23, coinciding with the results of the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Election Commission Reschedules By-Polls in Kerala, Punjab, And Uttar Pradesh To Boost Voter Turnout

In response to requests from major national and regional parties, including Congress, BJP, BSP, and RLD, the Election Commission has rescheduled the by-polls in three states—Kerala, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh—from November 13 to November 20 to ensure maximum voter participation. Despite the new polling date, the results will still be announced on November 23, coinciding with the results of the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Uttar Pradesh By-Polls

Originally set for November 13, by-elections in nine assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will now take place on November 20. These polls were prompted mainly by the election of current representatives to the Lok Sabha. The Sisamau seat also became vacant following the disqualification of Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki due to his conviction in a criminal case. However, the Election Commission has not yet announced by-poll dates for Milkipur (Ayodhya) because of an ongoing court case.

Punjab By-Polls 2024

In Punjab, by-polls for four assembly constituencies—Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal, and Barnala—have also been rescheduled from November 13 to November 20. These elections follow the election of the MLAs from these constituencies to the Lok Sabha.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a recent rally at Kalanaur, expressed confidence in an AAP victory in Dera Baba Nanak. He urged supporters to rally behind AAP candidate Gurdeep Singh Randhawa, who faces Congress candidate Jatinder Kaur and BJP’s Ravikaran Singh Kahlon. Mann emphasized, “The ‘jhadoo’ (AAP’s election symbol) will sweep Dera Baba Nanak this time.”

The Dera Baba Nanak seat was left vacant after Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was elected to the Lok Sabha from Gurdaspur. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had a long-standing tenure, winning the assembly seat in 2002, 2012, 2017, and 2022.

This revised schedule by the Election Commission aims to ensure that voters across these states have ample opportunity to cast their ballots, reflecting the Commission’s commitment to accessible and fair elections.

