Monday, December 23, 2024
Explosives And Arms Recovered In Strife-Torn Churachandpur, Manipur





Security forces conducted a series of successful operations in Manipur’s conflict-ridden Churachandpur district, recovering explosives, rockets, and arms from two separate locations on Monday. These discoveries underline the ongoing tensions and security concerns in the region.

Explosives Found Near Anglo-Kuki War Memorial Gate

Police reported that suspected bombs were discovered around 10:30 am under a bridge near the Anglo-Kuki War Memorial Gate along Tiddim Road, within the jurisdiction of Churachandpur Police Station. This site has been a focal point of recent unrest in Manipur.

Bomb disposal experts from the 36 Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the district police, successfully defused the suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) by 3:00 pm the same day. The exact number of IEDs recovered remains undisclosed.

The Anglo-Kuki War Memorial Gate has a contentious history, with allegations that miscreants from the Meitei community attempted to burn it down on May 3, 2022. This incident significantly escalated tensions between the Kuki and Meitei communities. Despite a directive from the Manipur Public Works Department in December 2022 to remove the illegally constructed gate, the structure still stands, adding to the conflict’s complexity.

Arms and Explosives Recovered in Thangjing Hill Operation

In a separate incident, a joint operation involving the 19 Garhwal Rifles, 58 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), A-115 Border Security Force (BSF), and Churachandpur district police led to a significant seizure of arms and explosives near Teijang village in the Thangjing Hills.

The operation, launched following intelligence inputs from local sources, commenced at 7:00 am and yielded the following:

  • 45 low-grade explosive sticks (125 grams each) totaling approximately 5.625 kg.
  • 14 detonators.
  • Three improvised rockets (one 5.4 feet long and two 4.5 feet long).
  • One .315 rifle with a magazine.
  • Four pistols with magazines.
  • Six locally made mortars (known as “Pompi”) along with ammunition.

The cache was discovered approximately 2.8 km west of the Kangvai Company Operating Base near Teijang village. The operation followed reports of an arms and ammunition stash in the forested Thangjing Hills.

Recent Rocket Attacks Highlight Growing Threat

This discovery follows an earlier incident on September 7, where suspected Kuki militants launched two improvised rockets from the Thangjing Hills toward Moirang in Bishnupur district. The attack claimed the life of a 72-year-old man, RK Rabei, and injured five others, underscoring the ongoing violence in the region.

The recovery of these explosives and weapons reflects the volatile security situation in Manipur’s Churachandpur district. Security forces continue to conduct operations to prevent further violence and restore stability in the region. However, the unresolved tensions between the Kuki and Meitei communities remain a critical challenge for peace and reconciliation efforts.

