Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Congress Over Protests On Ambedkar Remarks

New Delhi: The BJP and Congress have reignited a heated debate over BR Ambedkar’s legacy, with both parties accusing each other of neglecting and disrespecting the framer of India’s Constitution. The controversy erupted after Union home minister Amit Shah’s remarks during a Rajya Sabha debate marking 75 years of the Constitution, where he alleged that the Congress had repeatedly disrespected Ambedkar during his lifetime.

Shah claimed, “It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God’s name this many times, they would have secured a place in heaven for seven lifetimes.” He pointed to instances where the Congress allegedly sidelined Ambedkar, including his resignation from Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet.

BJP’s Accusations

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad echoed Shah’s statements, calling out the Congress for its alleged historical mistreatment of Ambedkar. “They made him lose polls twice, forced him to quit as law minister, and did not confer the Bharat Ratna on him,” said Prasad. He also criticized the Congress for failing to honor Ambedkar with a memorial during its time in power.

Prasad accused the Congress of using Ambedkar’s name now for political gain while neglecting his contributions to social justice during his lifetime. “SC/STs have not been given proper protection. Only Muslims have been given safeguards,” he said, accusing Congress of skewed priorities.

Congress’s Response

In retaliation, the Congress announced a series of conferences across 150 cities to counter Shah’s comments. Party leaders condemned Shah’s statements as an insult to Ambedkar’s legacy and demanded an apology. The INDIA bloc, comprising opposition parties, released video clips of Shah’s remarks and called for his resignation.

Ambedkar’s strained relationship with the Congress has long been a point of contention in Indian politics. While the Congress acknowledges Ambedkar’s monumental contributions to the Constitution, critics argue that the party failed to support him adequately during his political career.

Ambedkar resigned as law minister in 1951, citing differences with Prime Minister Nehru over the Hindu Code Bill. His subsequent electoral defeats in 1952 and 1954 were attributed to a lack of support from Congress, which further fueled allegations of mistreatment.

Political Implications

The BJP’s latest attack on Congress over Ambedkar’s legacy underscores the political significance of Ambedkar as a unifying symbol for Dalits and marginalized communities. By accusing Congress of hypocrisy, the BJP aims to strengthen its outreach to these voter bases, which remain a key demographic in Indian elections.

Meanwhile, Congress’s aggressive pushback reflects its attempt to reclaim Ambedkar’s legacy and counter BJP’s narrative. By organizing conferences and highlighting Shah’s remarks, the party hopes to position itself as the true defender of Ambedkar’s ideals.

The battle over BR Ambedkar’s legacy is not just a debate over history but also a strategic effort by both parties to align themselves with his vision of equality and justice. As the BJP and Congress trade barbs, Ambedkar’s contributions continue to be a pivotal element in India’s political discourse.

