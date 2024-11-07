Explosives Seized At Mizoram Border Bound For Myanmar Rebel Groups

Security forces in Mizoram have seized a significant cache of explosives believed to be intended for anti-junta resistance forces in Myanmar

The explosives, including 9,600 gelatin sticks, 9,400 detonators, and 1,800 meters of Cordtex, were intercepted from a vehicle on the Serchhip-Thenzawl road. The vehicle was stopped at a mobile check post set up by the Assam Rifles (AR) and Mizoram Police, following specific intelligence inputs about the movement of the explosives.

Large Cache of Explosives Seized

The explosives, including 9,600 gelatin sticks, 9,400 detonators, and 1,800 meters of Cordtex, were intercepted from a vehicle on the Serchhip-Thenzawl road. The vehicle was stopped at a mobile check post set up by the Assam Rifles (AR) and Mizoram Police, following specific intelligence inputs about the movement of the explosives.

The AR, which is responsible for guarding the Indo-Myanmar border, has ramped up surveillance in the area due to concerns over smuggling by Myanmar’s People’s Defence Force (PDF), a group fighting the military junta following the coup of February 2021.

Two Arrested and Investigation Underway

Two individuals, both residents of Mizoram, were arrested in connection with the explosives seizure. They have been handed over to the Mizoram police for further investigation into how Myanmar’s rebel forces are accessing these materials from India.

This marks the second major seizure of explosives at the border in recent weeks. On October 12, the Assam Rifles seized 39,000 detonators from a hideout near the Tiau River along the Indo-Myanmar border. Additionally, earlier in May, members of the Chin Resistance Force (CRF) were caught trying to smuggle weapons and tactical gear into Myanmar.

Rising Smuggling Activity

Authorities have noted a rise in smuggling activities through Mizoram’s porous border with Myanmar, especially after the Manipur government imposed a ban on vehicle movements between the two countries. This ban was introduced as part of the Free Movement Regime (FMR), which previously allowed people living within 16 kilometers of the border to cross freely without visas or passports.

Officials have said that the rise in smuggling is directly related to the restrictions in Manipur, leading to an uptick in illegal crossings through Mizoram. Myanmar shares a 1,643-kilometer border with several Indian states, including Mizoram and Manipur.

Border Fencing and Ongoing Measures

In response to the growing concerns over illegal crossings and smuggling, the Indian government has begun fencing the Indo-Myanmar border to curb these activities. To date, 30 kilometers of the border have been fenced, with plans for both physical and smart fencing systems.

Additionally, there have been accusations that Myanmar-based militant groups are contributing to the ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur, which have persisted for the last 18 months. Authorities continue to work on securing the border to prevent further unrest and illegal activities linked to cross-border militant operations.

