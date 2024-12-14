Farmers resumed their march towards Delhi after being dispersed by Haryana Police using tear gas, leaving 10 injured. Protests continue for a legal guarantee of MSP, farm debt waiver, and justice for Lakhimpur Kheri victims. Haryana has also suspended internet services to curb misinformation.

Farmers have temporarily halted their march to Delhi after facing tear gas and water cannons used by Haryana Police at the Haryana-Punjab border today. At least 10 farmers were injured during the violent dispersal, marking another setback for the protesters. A group of 101 farmers resumed their ‘Dilli Chalo’ foot march at noon, continuing to demand a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP), among other issues.

Congress leader and wrestler Bajrang Punia joined the farmers at the Shambhu border, criticizing the government’s actions. He stated, “On one hand, the government says that we are not stopping the farmers, but on the other hand, they are using tear gas and other methods. It feels like we are at the Pakistan border. When leaders protest in Delhi, do they need permission?” he questioned.

This is the third attempt by farmers to march toward the national capital since December 6. On previous occasions, security personnel had blocked the farmers, preventing them from advancing on December 6 and December 8.

Ahead of today’s march, the Haryana government took preventative measures, suspending mobile internet and bulk SMS services in 12 villages of Ambala until December 17. This was done to stop the spread of misinformation and keep the protests from escalating. The affected villages include Dangdehri, Lehgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Choti Ghel, Lharsa, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar (Hira Nagar, Naresh Vihar), Saddopur, Sultanpur, and Kakru.

Haryana authorities also imposed multi-layered barricades to prevent farmers from proceeding towards Delhi. The Ambala police had previously informed that the farmers would need permission from the Delhi administration to march to the capital.

The protesting farmers are demanding several reforms, including a legal guarantee for the MSP, a farm debt waiver, pension benefits for farmers, and no hikes in electricity tariffs. Additionally, they seek the withdrawal of police cases against farmers and justice for victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Another key demand is the reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act of 2013.

On the sidelines of the protest, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border for 19 days, highlighting the gravity of the ongoing unrest. The Supreme Court, taking note of his health condition, has directed representatives from the Centre and Punjab government to meet with Dallewal and convince him to end his fast.

