Farmers Protest : Delhi Police Enhance Security At Haryana And Punjab Borders

In anticipation of a large farmers’ march towards the capital, Delhi Police have ramped up security measures at the city’s borders with Haryana and Punjab. The protest is organized by several farmers’ unions, including groups like the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. The farmers are rallying for a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops, along with other demands.

Increased Police Presence and Preparations

Senior officers confirmed the stationing of police personnel at critical points across Delhi, especially at the borders, to manage the expected influx of protesters. The farmers’ march, which is set to begin at 1 pm, will see significant participation, and the police are preparing for any contingencies.

Ankit Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dwarka, mentioned, “We’re making arrangements for barriers, jersey barriers, and containers. We’ve deployed around 400 personnel to the border and are closely monitoring the situation to ensure no untoward incidents.”

Rakesh Paweriya, DCP of North East, explained that all border pickets are manned with proper barricading and that coordination with the UP police is in place. “Smaller arterial roads are also under constant surveillance,” he added.

In Outer Delhi, DCP Sachin Sharma assured that necessary arrangements are made, and forces are on “ready mode.” DCP Apoorva Gupta (East) confirmed the deployment of “skeleton deployments and patrol parties” to intercept any organized movement towards Delhi.

At present, the majority of protesters are at the Shambhu border, where they are expected to stay for the next few days. A senior officer stated, “We are ready for any eventuality. At this moment, the farmers remain stationed at the Shambhu border, and we are closely monitoring their movements.”

In Shahdara district, a total of 800 police personnel, divided into two shifts, have been deployed to secure the border entry points. Authorities in other districts are also on high alert to maintain peace and address any disruptions.

Prohibitory Orders in Haryana and Punjab

Police in Haryana and Punjab are also closely monitoring the situation. As the number of protesters increases at key locations like the Shambhu border, the Ambala district has issued prohibitory orders to prevent potential unrest.

Haryana Police have implemented a multi-layered barricading system, including wire mesh and mobile traffic barriers. A seven-layer barricade system, consisting of concrete walls, iron nails, and barbed wire, has been set up to restrict movement towards Delhi.

The protesters are primarily demanding a legal guarantee for the MSP of their crops, which has been a long-standing issue. They are also calling for a debt waiver for farmers, a pension scheme for both farmers and farm laborers, and no increase in electricity tariffs.