Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Farmers To March From Noida To Delhi, Security Tightened, Barricades Installed

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh are preparing to converge on the Parliament complex in Delhi on Monday, rallying for their key demands.

Farmers To March From Noida To Delhi, Security Tightened, Barricades Installed

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh are preparing to converge on the Parliament complex in Delhi on Monday, rallying for their key demands. Their primary concerns include compensation based on provisions introduced in the latest agriculture laws. This march reflects the persistence of farmers in voicing grievances and seeking solutions from the government.

In anticipation of the protest, security measures across Delhi and neighboring regions have been intensified. Police have installed barricades at key entry points and have diverted several routes in Noida to manage traffic flow and prevent disruptions. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to ensure public safety while facilitating peaceful demonstrations.

This protest underscores the ongoing dialogue between farmers and policymakers over agricultural reforms, compensation, and other pressing issues. The march is expected to attract widespread attention, with implications for the future of India’s agrarian sector.

Also Read: Indian Passengers Report 13-Hour Stranding And Poor Treatment At Kuwait Airport

Filed under

farmers protest Farmers To March From Noida To Delhi

Advertisement

Also Read

SpiceJet To Operate Special Haj Flights From Four Indian Cities In 2025

SpiceJet To Operate Special Haj Flights From Four Indian Cities In 2025

Vir Das Meets Loyal Fan Who Waited 2-Years To Watch Him Live: ‘Her Dad is Very Proud

Vir Das Meets Loyal Fan Who Waited 2-Years To Watch Him Live: ‘Her Dad is...

Congress Chief Defies Police Orders to Visit Violence-Hit Sambhal Amid Tensions

Congress Chief Defies Police Orders to Visit Violence-Hit Sambhal Amid Tensions

Security Heightened As Farmers’ Protest Sparks Traffic Disruptions on Noida-Delhi Borders

Security Heightened As Farmers’ Protest Sparks Traffic Disruptions on Noida-Delhi Borders

Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 pm Today, MPs Raise Slogans Demanding Sambhal Violence, Gautam Adani Case

Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 pm Today, MPs Raise Slogans Demanding Sambhal...

Entertainment

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

’12th FAIL’ Fame Vikrant Massey Will Meet For ‘One Last Time’, Announces Retirement,

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’ Him After Fame Got To His Head

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess Sita- Here’s What Happened!

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was Her Age Difference With Leonardo DiCaprio?

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was

Advertisement

Lifestyle

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox