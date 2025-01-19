Home
Sunday, January 19, 2025
FIR Filed Against Rahul Gandhi In Guwahati Over Controversial ‘Indian State’ Remark

Rahul Gandhi finds himself at the center of a political storm as an FIR is filed against him in Guwahati over his controversial "Indian State" remark. (Read more below)

FIR Filed Against Rahul Gandhi In Guwahati Over Controversial ‘Indian State’ Remark

An FIR has been filed against senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in Assam’s Guwahati, following his controversial remarks about the “Indian State.” The complaint was lodged at the Pan Bazar police station by Monjit Chetia on Saturday, invoking sections 152 and 197(1)d of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These sections pertain to acts that endanger the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of the nation.

The controversy arose from Gandhi’s speech delivered on January 15 during the inauguration of the Congress’s new office in Delhi. In his address, he stated, “We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself.” This comment has drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing Gandhi of undermining national unity and security.

In his complaint, Chetia alleged that Gandhi’s words were not only a threat to public order but also a deliberate attempt to incite rebellion and foster separatist sentiments. “This statement by Rahul Gandhi attempts to delegitimize the authority of the state and portray it as a hostile entity. Such remarks create a dangerous narrative, which could incite unrest,” the complainant asserted.

The BJP has seized the opportunity to target the Congress leader, accusing him of tarnishing the country’s image with divisive rhetoric. Meanwhile, Congress leaders have defended Gandhi, claiming his comment was taken out of context.

“The case is based on a single phrase. If the complainant had listened to the entire speech, they would have understood that Rahul Gandhi was highlighting how constitutional institutions are being undermined under BJP rule,” said Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly. Saikia dismissed the FIR as a politically motivated move intended to gain publicity.

The Congress has maintained that Gandhi’s statement was part of a broader narrative criticizing the BJP’s alleged efforts to control constitutional bodies and stifle democracy since coming to power at the Centre.

The case has reignited debates about freedom of speech and the boundaries of political criticism, with both parties trading accusations over the issue.

ALSO READ: BJP’s JP Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Fight Against Indian State’ Remarks, FIR Filed

Filed under

Assam police Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi FIR Rahul Gandhi Indian State remark

