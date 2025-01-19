BJP’s JP Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Fight Against Indian State’ Remarks, FIR Filed

Rahul Gandhi’s comments have sparked controversy, with an FIR filed against him in Guwahati for allegedly endangering national security and inciting rebellion.

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda sharply criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his controversial remarks about fighting the Indian state. Gandhi, in a statement made on January 15, had said, “We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself.” Nadda responded by accusing Gandhi and the Congress party of making reckless comments, stating that “their speechwriters write anything and they just read it anywhere.”

Nadda took to social media and public platforms, questioning Gandhi’s knowledge of history and the Constitution. “Today, Congress leaders talk about ‘fighting against the Indian State.’ They neither know about history nor have anything to do with it,” Nadda said.

संविधान के साथ इन लोगों ने खूब मजाक किया। उसका एक प्रमाण है कि 24 जून की रात को आपातकाल लगाया जाता है और 25 जून की सुबह कैबिनेट बैठक होती है। राहुल गांधी कहते हैं कि उनकी लड़ाई ‘इंडियन स्टेट’ से है, इन्हें न इतिहास का ज्ञान है और न ही संविधान के बारे में कोई जानकारी है। उन्हें… pic.twitter.com/gVQy8jm11H — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 19, 2025

He emphasized that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, significant changes were made, such as the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. He further mentioned how the Constitution of India is now the guiding framework in J&K, instead of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, which Congress had once supported.

BJP president also took a swipe at the Congress party’s role in what he claimed was a betrayal of India’s parliamentary system, particularly in relation to the introduction of Article 35A. “They got it signed by the President without presenting it in Parliament,” Nadda said, arguing that this move undermined the dignity of the Parliament. He added that the implementation of the law now allows for greater political representation for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Jammu and Kashmir, which was not possible before.

FIR Registered

Gandhi’s remarks have stirred significant controversy, especially in light of an FIR filed against him in Guwahati. The complaint, filed by Monjit Chetia, accuses Gandhi of endangering national security and public order. The FIR, registered under sections 152 and 197(1)d of the BNS, which relate to “acts endangering sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India,” claims that Gandhi’s statements sought to delegitimize the Indian state and could provoke unrest.

The complainant, Chetia, stated that Gandhi’s words were aimed at inciting rebellion and creating a narrative that could lead to separatism. “By declaring that his fight is against the ‘Indian State itself,’ the accused has consciously incited subversive activities and rebellion among the populace,” the FIR reads.

Rahul Gandhi made the statement during the inauguration of the Congress Party’s new headquarters in Delhi. The remarks have not only sparked a political storm but have also raised questions about the limits of free speech in political discourse.

As of now, the controversy surrounding Gandhi’s comments is expected to dominate the political narrative, with calls for further action from both Congress and BJP leaders. The case continues to unfold, with political analysts anticipating further ramifications in the days ahead.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Urges Citizens To Strengthen Democracy And Exercise Their Right To Vote