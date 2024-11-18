First Year Medical Student Dies Allegedly Due to Ragging at Gujarat College

Anil Methania, who had recently enrolled, reportedly collapsed after being forced to stand for three hours by senior students during an "introduction" session.

In a tragic incident, a first-year medical student at GMERS Medical College and Hospital in Dharpur Patan, Gujarat, died under circumstances linked to ragging. Anil Methania, who had recently enrolled, reportedly collapsed after being forced to stand for three hours by senior students during an “introduction” session.

Allegations of Ragging

The term “introduction,” commonly used as a euphemism for ragging on residential campuses, allegedly involved third-year students subjecting first-year students to prolonged standing as part of an initiation exercise. Witnesses claim that after standing for hours, Anil collapsed and lost consciousness. He was immediately hospitalized, where he recorded a statement with the police confirming the ragging incident. Unfortunately, he passed away soon after.

Family Seeks Justice

Anil’s cousin Dharmendra, who traveled from the family’s home in Surendranagar district to Patan, expressed outrage. “We received a call from the college informing us that Anil had collapsed and was hospitalized. Upon arrival, we learned he had been ragged by senior students. We demand justice for him,” he said.

College and Police Response

Hardik Shah, the college dean, confirmed that the institution acted promptly upon learning of the incident. “He was hospitalized as soon as we learned of his collapse. Anil informed the police about the ragging. We have reported the matter to both law enforcement and the family, and we will ensure strict action is taken,” he stated.

Senior police officer KK Pandya added that Anil’s father had filed a complaint, and a case of accidental death has been registered. “We have conducted the autopsy and requested a detailed medical report. If ragging is confirmed as a factor, appropriate action will follow,” he said. Investigators are also seeking more information from the college about the involvement of senior students.

A Wake-Up Call on Campus Safety

The incident has reignited concerns about ragging in educational institutions, despite strict anti-ragging regulations in place across the country. Authorities are under pressure to ensure accountability and prevent such tragedies from recurring.

Anil’s untimely death highlights the urgent need for institutions to enforce zero tolerance for ragging and create a safe environment for students.