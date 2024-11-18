Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

First Year Medical Student Dies Allegedly Due to Ragging at Gujarat College

Anil Methania, who had recently enrolled, reportedly collapsed after being forced to stand for three hours by senior students during an "introduction" session.

First Year Medical Student Dies Allegedly Due to Ragging at Gujarat College

In a tragic incident, a first-year medical student at GMERS Medical College and Hospital in Dharpur Patan, Gujarat, died under circumstances linked to ragging. Anil Methania, who had recently enrolled, reportedly collapsed after being forced to stand for three hours by senior students during an “introduction” session.

Allegations of Ragging

The term “introduction,” commonly used as a euphemism for ragging on residential campuses, allegedly involved third-year students subjecting first-year students to prolonged standing as part of an initiation exercise. Witnesses claim that after standing for hours, Anil collapsed and lost consciousness. He was immediately hospitalized, where he recorded a statement with the police confirming the ragging incident. Unfortunately, he passed away soon after.

Family Seeks Justice

Anil’s cousin Dharmendra, who traveled from the family’s home in Surendranagar district to Patan, expressed outrage. “We received a call from the college informing us that Anil had collapsed and was hospitalized. Upon arrival, we learned he had been ragged by senior students. We demand justice for him,” he said.

College and Police Response

Hardik Shah, the college dean, confirmed that the institution acted promptly upon learning of the incident. “He was hospitalized as soon as we learned of his collapse. Anil informed the police about the ragging. We have reported the matter to both law enforcement and the family, and we will ensure strict action is taken,” he stated.

Senior police officer KK Pandya added that Anil’s father had filed a complaint, and a case of accidental death has been registered. “We have conducted the autopsy and requested a detailed medical report. If ragging is confirmed as a factor, appropriate action will follow,” he said. Investigators are also seeking more information from the college about the involvement of senior students.

A Wake-Up Call on Campus Safety

The incident has reignited concerns about ragging in educational institutions, despite strict anti-ragging regulations in place across the country. Authorities are under pressure to ensure accountability and prevent such tragedies from recurring.

Anil’s untimely death highlights the urgent need for institutions to enforce zero tolerance for ragging and create a safe environment for students.

Filed under

Medical Student Dies Ragging Ragging In College
Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Air Pollution Peaks: AQI Crosses 1500, Check Most Polluted Areas

Delhi Air Pollution Peaks: AQI Crosses 1500, Check Most Polluted Areas

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: CM Atishi Slams Centre For Stubble Burning

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog: CM Atishi Slams Centre For Stubble Burning

Indian Aviation Hits Historic High: Over 5 Lakh Domestic Passengers in a Single Day

Indian Aviation Hits Historic High: Over 5 Lakh Domestic Passengers in a Single Day

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Urges Increase In Central Tax Share To Address Financial Strain

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Urges Increase In Central Tax Share To Address Financial Strain

Indian Football Coach Manolo Marquez Says Team Needs Improvement In All Areas

Indian Football Coach Manolo Marquez Says Team Needs Improvement In All Areas

Entertainment

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox