Five Sentenced To Death For Raping And Killing Chhattisgarh Teen, Murdering Two Family Members

In a landmark verdict, a special court in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district sentenced five men to death for the brutal gang rape and murder of a 16-year-old tribal girl and the murder of her two family members, including a four-year-old girl. A sixth accused was sentenced to life imprisonment on medical grounds. The judgment, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Mamta Bhojwani on January 15, described the crime as “extremely perverted, heinous, brutal, and cowardly.” The judge, who presided over a fast-track special court, emphasized the need for severe punishment to address the gravity of the act and its impact on society’s collective conscience.

The horrific crime took place in the remote Gadhuproda village under the Lemru police station area of Korba district. Santram Manjhwar, one of the convicted, had been pressuring the teenager to become his “second wife.” After she and her family rejected his advances, Manjhwar conspired with five others to exact revenge. The men gang-raped the girl, bludgeoned her to death with stones, and dumped her body in a forest. They also killed her 60-year-old father and four-year-old niece, who were with her at the time of the attack. The victims belonged to the Pahadi Korwa tribal community, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG). Their tragic deaths have highlighted the need for stronger measures to protect marginalized communities.

Verdict and Sentencing

The court sentenced the following five men to death: – Santram Manjhwar (49) Abdul Jabbar (34), Anil Kumar Sarthi (24), Pardeshi Ram (39), Anand Ram Panika (29)

The sixth accused, Umashankar Yadav (26), was sentenced to life imprisonment due to medical grounds. All six were convicted under sections 302 (murder) and 376(2)(g) (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with provisions under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A Strong Message from the Judiciary

In her detailed judgment, Judge Bhojwani noted: “This inhuman and cruel act of the accused is extremely perverted, heinous, brutal, and cowardly because they killed three innocent and weak people to satisfy their lust. This has shocked the collective conscience of the entire society.” She further emphasized the importance of proportional punishment, stating: “Justice is not done keeping in mind only the criminal, but it is also necessary to pay equal attention to the victim who has been affected by that crime. Therefore, in the present case, this court is of the opinion that it is necessary to award the death sentence to the accused (except accused Umashankar).”

Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Kumar Mishra, who sought the death penalty for all six accused, expressed satisfaction with the verdict. He stated that the judgment serves as a strong deterrent against such heinous crimes. The brutal case has reignited discussions about the safety of women and the need to protect vulnerable tribal communities. It underscores the importance of swift justice and stringent measures to prevent such crimes in the future. This verdict stands as a testament to the judiciary’s commitment to upholding justice and ensuring that the voices of the most vulnerable are heard.

