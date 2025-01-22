‘Delhi Deserves Better Than Empty Promises’Hardeep Singh Puri On Governance, Challenges, And BJP’s Vision

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared his insights on Delhi’s development, governance challenges, and his party’s vision for the capital.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared his insights on Delhi’s development, governance challenges, and his party’s vision for the capital. Drawing from his deep connection to the city and emphasizing the BJP’s focus on results, Puri highlighted the gaps in the AAP government’s performance and contrasted it with the BJP’s track record.

A Journey Through Delhi’s Transformation

Hardeep Singh Puri, senior BJP leader and former diplomat, opened up about his personal connection to Delhi and the city’s remarkable transformation over the years.

“I was born in 1952 when Delhi’s population was around 8 lakhs. Today, it stands at over 2 crores. Refugees like my family from West Pakistan contributed to this growth,” he reminisced.

Puri lauded Delhi’s rich historical significance, describing it as “one of the most beautiful cities in the world.” He pointed out that Delhi has hosted seven capitals throughout its storied history, emphasizing its cultural and political importance. However, he acknowledged the challenges posed by rapid demographic changes and urban migration.

Reflecting on governance, Puri criticized pre-2014 policies for failing to address urban issues effectively.

“Before 2014, our policies were unable to deal with these challenges. But once Modi Ji took charge, urban issues were brought to the forefront,” he remarked.

Governance Under Fire: AAP’s Unfulfilled Promises

Puri launched a scathing critique of Arvind Kejriwal’s government, accusing it of failing to deliver on its promises. He singled out the Yamuna cleaning project as a glaring example.

“Kejriwal Ji said in 2015 that he would clean the Yamuna within five years. Today, pollution levels have worsened, and the promise remains unfulfilled,” Puri claimed.

He also questioned the state of Delhi’s education system, stating, “They promised world-class education. But today, 38,000 students in Delhi lack basic facilities like desks and benches in schools.”

Puri highlighted alleged corruption in classroom construction, calling it a “₹1,300 crore scandal.” He further criticized the failure of the scholarship program announced in 2020, saying, “Only five students have benefitted from the scheme.”

Turning to the AAP’s governance in Punjab, Puri dismissed its track record as underwhelming.

“They promised ₹1,000 per month to women and vowed to eradicate drug problems in Punjab. Three years later, none of these promises have been fulfilled,” he noted.

BJP’s Vision for Delhi’s Future

Contrasting the AAP’s governance, Puri highlighted the BJP’s achievements and plans, particularly under the PM Awas Yojana.

“We have delivered on our promises. Under this scheme, four crore homes were provided, and we aim to construct another two crore homes by 2024,” he said.

He also touched on the Modi government’s approach to urban development, stressing its commitment to improving infrastructure and services.

“Modi Ji’s policies have made a tangible difference in the lives of ordinary people. Delhi deserves the same level of commitment and execution,“ he added.

When asked about the BJP’s strategy for the upcoming elections, Puri dismissed allegations of vote-buying or populist tactics.

“We don’t make empty promises. Our manifesto will clearly outline our commitments, and we will deliver on them,” he asserted.

On Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition

Puri also weighed in on Rahul Gandhi’s campaign efforts, offering a sharp critique.

“Rahul Gandhi’s campaigns are more about entertainment than substance. He may get attention, but the real question is what impact he will have,” Puri quipped.

Through his pointed critique of the AAP government and a defense of BJP’s track record, Hardeep Singh Puri set the tone for a high-stakes electoral battle in Delhi. His emphasis on the city’s heritage, challenges, and future underscored the BJP’s ambition to reclaim the reins of governance in the capital.

