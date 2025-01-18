Fog Predicted To Continue In Prayagraj Until January 20, IMD Warns

In Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh is underway, temperatures are expected to rise slightly after the fog clears.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted dense fog conditions in several parts of North India, including Prayagraj, until January 20. Dr. Soma Sen Roy, a scientist at IMD, stated that fog is expected to linger in regions such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and North Rajasthan on the morning of January 19. In Prayagraj, where the ongoing Maha Kumbh is drawing millions of pilgrims, the fog is predicted to persist for at least another day before gradually easing.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Roy confirmed that fog conditions had already been severe this morning, with visibility dropping to less than 50 meters in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. “The forecast for January 19 predicts similar conditions across these states,” she explained. However, she added that fog intensity and distribution are expected to decrease by January 20, offering some relief to affected areas.

While the fog will subside in the coming days, the IMD has also forecasted rainfall over the Western Himalayan region, which is likely to intensify starting January 21, peaking around January 22 and 23. This shift in weather patterns will bring an increase in temperatures and may result in thunderstorms, further reducing fog conditions across the plains.

In the meantime, South India is facing heavy rainfall, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Prayagraj, known for hosting the Maha Kumbh, will continue to experience foggy conditions until January 20. Following this, temperatures in the region are expected to rise slightly, bringing a welcome change to the pilgrims at the religious event.

Delhi Under Dense Fog

Delhi has also been experiencing dense fog, which disrupted travel this morning. Both train and flight services were delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport and New Delhi Railway Station, as low visibility caused significant traffic disruptions. The city’s temperature at 5:30 am was recorded at 11.2°C, while the Air Quality Index (AQI) showed an improvement to 248, moving from the “Severe” to the “Very Poor” category.

In response to this improvement, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted the curbs under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The decision was made after the GRAP Sub-Committee noted a consistent improvement in air quality, which now stands at a less hazardous level than before.

As the fog conditions begin to ease in the coming days, the IMD expects overall weather conditions to stabilize, though travelers should still remain cautious of fluctuating visibility and weather patterns across North India.

(With ANI Inputs)

