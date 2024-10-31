Former BJP MLA Brahm Singh Tanwar Joins AAP Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls

In a noteworthy political shift ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, three-time MLA Brahm Singh Tanwar has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), marking a significant blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This move comes just four months after AAP’s sitting MLA from Chhatarpur, Kartar Singh Tanwar, defected to the BJP.

Tanwar, a well-known figure and former BJP candidate for the Chhatarpur constituency, officially made his transition to AAP at the party’s headquarters, accompanied by his associates. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal welcomed him warmly, acknowledging Tanwar’s extensive contribution to Delhi’s political landscape over nearly five decades.

During a press conference, Kejriwal praised Tanwar, stating, “He has represented both Chhatarpur and Mehrauli as an MLA and has served the people of Delhi for nearly 50 years, both in power and in the Opposition. His role in Delhi’s development is commendable. Today, he has left the BJP and joined AAP.”

Explaining his decision, Tanwar expressed his respect for Kejriwal’s leadership and commitment to public service, pledging his dedication to AAP’s mission of serving the people of Delhi. “I was fed up with certain people,” Tanwar stated, implying his dissatisfaction with some of his former BJP colleagues. He emphasized that he believed a change was necessary, saying, “When I realized I couldn’t achieve my goals from that platform, I decided to pursue them from here.”

Although he refrained from naming specific individuals, Tanwar conveyed his frustration with the dynamics within the BJP, explaining that he chose to change his political course rather than remain embroiled in conflict. He reaffirmed his commitment to serving his community and announced his intention to contest in the upcoming elections. “I have to serve my region. If it can’t happen from that platform, then I’ll do it from this one,” he stated.

Tanwar’s switch to AAP adds an interesting twist to the political landscape in Delhi as the Assembly elections approach, potentially altering the balance of power in the region.