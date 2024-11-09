Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur Hosts Samosa Party To Mock Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, Jairam Thakur, recently held a samosa party with BJP workers, a gesture that many interpreted as an attempt to poke fun at the ongoing controversy involving current Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, Jairam Thakur, recently held a samosa party with BJP workers, a gesture that many interpreted as an attempt to poke fun at the ongoing controversy involving current Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. This gathering took place against the backdrop of an unusual dispute about samosas that reportedly went missing from an event attended by Sukhu at the CID headquarters.

Alleged CID Investigation Over Missing Samosas

The controversy began when news circulated that the Himachal Pradesh CID was allegedly investigating the disappearance of samosas that were meant to be served to the Chief Minister during the event. Rumors of a “samosa probe” quickly spread, capturing public interest and drawing criticism. However, CID Director General Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha clarified that no official investigation had been launched, calling it an “internal matter” that was being blown out of proportion. He explained that it was merely a case of officers casually discussing where the missing snack boxes might have gone, not a formal inquiry.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhu Clarifies

In response, Chief Minister Sukhu stated that the real issue was not about samosas but about looking into alleged “misbehavior” by certain officials. He dismissed the BJP’s comments on the matter as “childish” and accused the party of attempting to discredit the Congress-led state government. Sukhu emphasized that the DGP had already clarified the matter, and he criticized the opposition’s reaction as a political ploy to undermine his administration since the Congress party’s significant win in the last Assembly elections.

BJP Slams Himachal Pradesh Congress

The BJP, however, took a critical stance, with spokesperson Randhir Sharma alleging that the government’s actions indicated misplaced priorities. Sharma argued that ordering a probe—whether formal or informal—over samosas highlighted that the Congress government seemed overly concerned with trivial issues rather than the state’s development needs. He pointed out that the focus should be on Himachal Pradesh’s growth and welfare, not on minor issues that divert attention from pressing governance challenges.

Read More: AMU Minority Institution SC Verdict Decoded In 10 Points

Filed under

Himachal Pradesh BPP Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Himachal Pradesh congress Jairam Thakur Jairam Thakur Samosa Party
