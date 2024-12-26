Former Manmohan Singh’s Mortal Remains Shifted To His Home In Delhi; Nation Mourns

Dr. Manmohan Singh's body was taken from AIIMS, Delhi to his home. Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid their tributes among all the senior leaders of Congress. PM Modi and more leaders condemned the demise.

Mortal remains of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh were taken from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi to his residence at 3 Motilal Nehru Marg in the national capital late on Thursday night. This was the first event in a long series of tributes and condolences paid by leaders cutting across all political lines.

Delhi: Mortal remains of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh were taken from AIIMS to his residence. The former PM passed away at the age of 92. The Government of India has cancelled all programs scheduled for tomorrow and has declared a national mourning of 7 days.

Senior Congress Leaders Pay Their Respects

Senior Congress leaders, who include Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party, and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at Dr. Singh’s residence to pay their homage. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi who had returned to Delhi in the late night hours from Karnataka’s Belagavi Thursday, after the sad demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh. He had gone to Belagavi to attend the meeting of the party’s Central Working Committee earlier in the day.

Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family. I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him

All government programs scheduled for Friday were cancelled in response to the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. According to sources, seven days of national mourning would be declared. The Cabinet will meet at 11 am to offer condolences. The last rites of Dr. Manmohan Singh will be performed with full state honours. A seven-day mourning period was also announced in Karnataka. The Karnataka CMO declared a government holiday for December 27.

Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home and was taken to AIIMS Delhi. Despite resuscitative efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM. AIIMS Delhi issued a statement detailing the circumstances of his passing and the medical efforts made to save him.

Condolences From Leaders Across Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief on X, stating, “India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives.”

Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji and I interacted regularly when he was PM and I was the CM of Gujarat. We would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance. His wisdom and humility were always visible. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family

Legacy of Service

Dr. Manmohan Singh stepped down from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year, having served the house for 33 years. He was born in Punjab in 1932 and twice served as Prime Minister of India, from 2004 to 2014. His first oath came in 2004, when he took office following Congress’s victory in the 2004 Lok Sabha election over the NDA led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014, after which he was succeeded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr. Singh was also the Finance Minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government in 1991-1996, when he led comprehensive reforms in the economy that fundamentally changed India’s economic and fiscal scenario. His personal journey from being a village boy to becoming one of India’s most respected leaders is a testament to the commitment and service he devoted to the nation.

