Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh was admitted to the Emergency Department of AIIMS, New Delhi, on Thursday, according to sources reported by PTI.

Dr. Manmohan Singh has served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the Congress-led UPA government.

Earlier, as Finance Minister in the P. V. Narasimha Rao government (1991-1996), he played a pivotal role in implementing India’s landmark economic reforms like LPG policy.

Further details on his health condition are awaited.