M D R Ramachandran, the former Chief Minister of Puducherry, passed away on Sunday evening at the age of 90 due to age-related health issues, as confirmed by Congress party sources. Ramachandran’s death marks the loss of a respected leader who made significant contributions to the development of Puducherry and the welfare of its people.

Ramachandran, a senior politician, was a prominent figure in Puducherry’s political landscape. He served as Chief Minister twice, first in 1980, when he led a DMK-Congress coalition government for three years. His second term came in 1990, when he headed a brief DMK-Janata Dal coalition that lasted a year.

In 2000, Ramachandran made a pivotal shift in his political journey by leaving the DMK and joining the Congress. His leadership continued to shine as he became the Speaker of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly in 2001 when the Congress, led by N Rangasamy, formed the government. Ramachandran later served as the Vice President of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee, further solidifying his position as a key figure in the region’s political and social development.

Championing the Cooperative Movement

Throughout his career, Ramachandran was a passionate advocate for the cooperative movement in Puducherry. His efforts to empower local communities and promote cooperative societies contributed to the region’s economic growth and the betterment of its citizens.

Following his passing, Puducherry PCC president and Lok Sabha MP V Vaithilingam expressed deep sorrow and admiration for Ramachandran. Vaithilingam praised his unwavering dedication to public service, particularly his commitment to the welfare of the underprivileged. He acknowledged Ramachandran’s significant role in various social movements and called his death a tremendous loss to the Congress party.

M D R Ramachandran’s contributions to Puducherry and his tireless work for the people will be remembered for years to come. His legacy is one of dedication to public service, strong leadership, and a focus on community welfare.